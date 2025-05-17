What is Jeff Cobb’s new name in WWE?

WWE recently got Jeff Cobb on the roster of Friday Night SmackDown. However, while Solo Sikoa introduced him as the latest member of The New Bloodline, he didn’t call the 42-year-old wrestler by his real name. The former NJPW star has gotten a new name in WWE.

Sikoa entered the arena on this week’s episode of SmackDown alongside Jacob Fatu and Jeff Cobb. Speaking about Backlash 2025, he thanked Cobb for his contribution to keeping the United States Championship within The New Bloodline. Introducing him to the WWE Universe, the former Tribal Chief called the 42-year-old JC.

Initially, everyone believed that The New Bloodline leader was simply using the abbreviation of Jeff Cobb. However, commentators Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore called him JC Mateo later in the episode when he oversaw Sikoa’s Money in the Bank qualifier Triple Threat match against Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso.

JC Mateo and Jacob Fatu didn’t interfere as heavily as The New Bloodline usually does. However, a small distraction in the final moments helped Solo Sikoa hit a Samoan Spike on Fenix, allowing him to win the match and advance to the MITB ladder match.

Jeff Cobb made his in-ring debut on WWE SmackDown this week

Right after Solo Sikoa’s victory, LA Knight’s music hit. The New Bloodline faced the entrance area, but The Megastar blindsided them by entering the ring from within the stands. He landed a few shots on the faction before standing on top of the announce table with a steel chair. This prompted WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to come out and arrange a singles match between JC Mateo and Knight.

Jeff Cobb used his size to his advantage, not allowing the former United States Champion to land a lot of his offense. Despite this, The Megastar put up a good fight. However, the final moments of the match saw LA Knight launch himself on Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa at ringside.

He returned to the ring where JC Mateo was waiting, and The New Bloodline Member landed his finisher, The Tour of Islands, to pick up the win. Following this, the members of the heel faction gathered in the ring where Sikoa raised the arm of JC. But Fatu didn’t join them and raised his US Title above his head instead.

A lot of tension was visible within the ranks of The New Bloodline this week. Sikoa constantly asked The Samoan Werewolf to tell him that he loved him and in the same energetic manner in which he did last year.

However, all he got from Fatu was a forced “I love you, Solo.” It won’t be long till this tension results in the US Champ breaking away from the faction. It will also be interesting to see what lies ahead for Jeff Cobb as JC Mateo in WWE.

