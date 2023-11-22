What did Jey Uso do to Randy Orton? Exploring what he did to cause The Apex Predator's injury

Jey Uso and Randy Orton are set to compete together at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, but is what happened the last time they had an encounter?

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes announced that the returning Randy Orton will join him, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn to battle The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Fans noticed that Jey Uso looked a little worried when he heard Orton would be his teammate on November 25.

For those wondering what Jey Uso did to The Apex Predator, we've got the answer here. As a part of The Bloodline, Jey assaulted The Viper during an episode of SmackDown in May 2022, during which Orton suffered a career-threatening back injury.

While Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes forgave Jey for being a prominent factor in their loss against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in the past, Randy Orton may not forgive him. However, his actions will speak louder than words at the upcoming premium live event.

Jey Uso and Randy Orton will play crucial roles at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

As noted earlier, Jey Uso, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn will team up to take on Finn Balor, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Drew McIntyre at WWE Survivor Series: Wargames inside the punishing structure.

After the look on Jey's face, it seems like the tensions between him and The Apex Predator will play a prominent role in determining the result of the bout. The Viper could assault the former Bloodline member mid-match to turn heel and shock the fans.

Another conceivable scenario could feature Uso turning on his team to assault the multi-time World Champion. Either way, it will be an advantage for The Judgment Day, possibly leading to their win on November 25.

If everything stays good between the former rivals, the babyface team could pick up a dominant victory.

What do you think will happen at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames? Let us know in the comments section below.

