What if Jey Uso spearheads his own faction on RAW: 4 WWE stars who could be potential members

Jey Uso is the next big star on WWE RAW. This news may have surprised fans who didn't see the Payback Premium Live Event. Before that big show, he had quit The Bloodline, SmackDown, and the entire company.

Thankfully, Cody Rhodes changed all of that. The American Nightmare revealed that he pulled some strings and got Jey traded to the red brand, thus allowing Uso to escape his family drama on SmackDown.

Still, the expression goes that "a leopard doesn't change its spots." Jey has been in a tag team or stable non-stop throughout his career. There's certainly a strong chance he could form his group now that he's on the red brand, perhaps to be a Tribal Chief without his family's interference.

This article will look at stars from the red brand who could unite with Jey in a new stable. Given that groups such as Imperium and Judgment Day run the brand, Main Event Jey Uso could shake up Monday Night RAW. Who might join his side?

#4. Sami Zayn and Jey have made up

Sami Zayn is the most obvious option to be in a stable with Jey Uso on WWE RAW. The Underdog from the Underground interrupted Jey's promo on Monday Night RAW and addressed his former friend and stablemate.

Sami welcomed Jey to WWE RAW and even said he was proud of the former tag team champion. He even hoped the two could become tight again. While things initially looked bleak, Jey accepted his offer, and the two hugged in the middle of the ring.

If anybody will unite with Jey, it will be Sami. The two are friendly again and have a history of being in a faction together. That may encourage them to form their stable. The two stars could genuinely make something memorable together.

#3. Dominik Mysterio reached out to Jey

One of the more surprising moments during WWE RAW was when Dominik Mysterio left Judgment Day's side to talk to Jey Uso. The latter seemed confused by Dirty Dom's presence but listened to what the North American Champion had to say.

Dominik spoke about how he and Jey had a lot of expectations of them thanks to their Hall of Fame fathers. He also said their families were chaotic and messy, with Dirty Dom alluding to Rey Mysterio. He then offered for Jey to join The Judgment Day.

While Jey joining the sinister faction of WWE RAW seems unlikely, there is a chance that if he puts a stable together, Dom could jump ship. Judgment Day has had a lot of drama lately, and much of what Dirty Dom said about his and Jey's similarities was true. Could Mysterio leave his "family" for a new group spearheaded by Jey?

#2. Kevin Owens may forgive Jey Uso for his past deeds

The Usos and Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens wasn't on WWE RAW. He was presumably banged up from the hellacious beating he took at Payback. Owens and Sami Zayn battled Judgment Day, but the entire faction and JD McDonagh got involved.

Since the former WWE Universal Champion wasn't at RAW, he couldn't interact with Jey Uso. While Kevin's best friend welcomed Jey to the brand, he may be a tougher nut to crack. He fought The Bloodline and specifically The Usos for years and never had the friendship with them that Sami did.

Still, The Prizefighter may realize that Jey was being manipulated by his family. If he takes an understanding approach, Owens could accept Uso now that he's on RAW. From there, both Sami and Kevin could join the potential new stable.

#1. Cody Rhodes did bring Jey to WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes on RAW

The final potential member of a Jey Uso-led stable is a star who didn't even appear on the latest edition of WWE Monday Night RAW. Cody Rhodes surprisingly missed the show, although he did compete in a post-RAW dark match.

Rhodes is not exactly a fan of The Bloodline. He dealt with their cheating tactics leading up to WrestleMania. He also had to deal with the entire family interfering in his main event match with Roman Reigns, arguably costing him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Still, Cody pulled strings to get Jey moved to RAW. Despite his issues with the entirety of The Bloodline, he did the right thing. Perhaps the kind gesture will lead to the mending of fences and an eventual union. Stranger pairings have happened.

