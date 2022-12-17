Christmas came early for WWE fans as John Cena made a special appearance on SmackDown to deliver a piece of stunning news. As announced earlier in the evening in consultation with Adam Pearce, Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn will team up to face Kevin Owens and a mystery partner on the final televised show of 2022.

In the final moments of the December 16 edition of SmackDown, "Cenaclaus" addressed The Bloodline through a video package. He announced that KO had contacted him to face Reigns and Zayn. A cheerful and invigorated John Cena gladly accepted his offer, and the stage is now set.

The 16-time world champion was already confirmed to appear for the final SmackDown of the year, but now his purpose seems clear. Cena will partner with Owens to conquer the Tribal Chief and the Honorary Uce. This will be The Champ's first wrestling match of the year, continuing his two-decade-long year streak.

By all means, announcing the blockbuster tag team match was a wise booking decision to move the needle going into 2023. The Cenation is elated and excitement is sky-high. As of the time of writing, we don't know if John Cena's appearance is a one-off or not.

But that doesn't mean he can't make a massive statement on his long-awaited homecoming. Roman Reigns is borderline invincible today. The Tribal Chief has not been pinned in over three years, and The Bloodline makes him a much more lethal force.

However, you can never count out the 16-time world champion, a man who has conquered obstacles and faced all odds in his illustrious Hall of Fame career. There isn't anything he hasn't accomplished. However, he has not pinned the Head of The Table.

The Cenation will be hoping their hero can pin the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for the three count, and we wouldn't bet against Cena.

John Cena is one World Championship away from breaking Ric Flair's long-standing record

John Cena and Ric Flair are tied at 16 world championships each. The Peacemaker last won the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble in 2017 when he defeated AJ Styles in an all-time classic. Since then, he has become a massive star in Hollywood, and his wrestling career has winded down. On the other hand, at 72, Ric Flair's chances of holding the top prize are slim to none.

If The Champ does the unthinkable and pins Reigns, it instantly puts him in the running for the undisputed world championships that rest around the broad shoulders of the Tribal Chief. Royal Rumble 2023 is more than a month away, and WWE has not officially announced an opponent for the Head of The Table.

The ongoing beef between KO and The Bloodline, combined with reports, suggests that The Prizefighter will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the Alamodome. However, what if Triple H and his creative time pulled a swerve and made Cena the challenger?

Like Owens, Cena had already tried and failed to dethrone Reigns. Furthermore, let's not forget that he is only a big win away from rewriting history and breaking The Nature Boy's long-standing record. With all due respect to KO, he doesn't possess the same aura or star power as John Cena.

If he is available for the Rumble, there is no reason not to book Reigns vs. Cena III. This will boost ticket sales and open up countless possibilities. A 17th world championship win would be remarkable, and the Alamodome would be a fitting setting to witness Cena's historic victory.

Considering the more likely option, if the Tribal Chief conquers The Leader of the Cenation, he gains nuclear heat. Future world championship shot or not, fans are excited to see John Cena back in the ring, and only time will reveal what's in store.

