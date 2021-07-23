What is John Cena's movie Vacation Friends' release date?

John Cena is certainly active in the acting world at the moment as a number of his movies are up for release in the coming months.

His next movie to be released is The Suicide Squad, which will be released in a week's time. However, only a month later, he has another movie set for release.

John Cena's movie, Vacation Friends, is set to be released on August 27, 2021, in the United States. It will be released on Hulu in the United States, and on Disney+ and Star+ in international territories on August 31. It will also be released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 3, 2021.

What is John Cena's Vacation Friends movie about?

Everything funny we wanted to say about this was rejected by legal. So just watch the new ❗red band ❗ trailer for #VacationFriends starring John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji and Meredith Hagner. Streaming August 27 only on @Hulu! pic.twitter.com/m9euQ6gzUJ — Vacation Friends (@VacationFriends) July 21, 2021

Vacation Friends is John Cena's upcoming comedy film, directed by Clay Tarver. The movie centers around a couple who returned from a vacation to get married but are then surprised by some casual friends they made on the vacation. The friends arrive at the wedding even though they were not invited. John Cena plays one half of the couple who crash the wedding.

The movie then follows the couple's wedding as they try to make peace with their friends, who are thrill seekers, looking to create chaos. The movie is Rated R thanks to its raunchy content.

What other projects are John Cena working on?

John Cena's The Suicide Squad movie is releasing next week, while the Vacation Friends movie will release next month. However, Cena is currently involved with multiple different projects, including World Wrestling Entertainment.

He is now back in WWE and is expected to confront Roman Reigns on SmackDown this Friday night. The superstar returned from his wrestling hiatus at Money in the Bank 2021 and made his intention to challenge for the Universal title known during this week's episode of WWE RAW.

John Cena's Peacemaker character from The Suicide Squad is also getting a television series created by James Gunn. It's set to be released in January 2022.

Cena is also working on another film that's in post-production at the moment. The movie, Project X-Traction, includes Jackie Chan and John Cena and is expected to be released in 2022. It centers around two former special forces soldiers escorting a group of civilians along Baghdad's Highway of Death.

Which of John Cena's upcoming movies are you most excited in watching? What do you make of his recent WWE return? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Arjun