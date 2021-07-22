What is the release date of John Cena's Suicide Squad 2 movie?

John Cena is currently in the middle of a return to WWE. However, amidst this, he is also releasing movies at the same time. His upcoming movie is to be released next week.

John Cena's awaited debut in the DC Universe will finally take place next week in The Suicide Squad 2. It is going to be a standalone sequel to Suicide Squad 2016.

The movie will theatrically release on July 30 in the United Kingdom and then on August 5 in the United States. However, it is being released first on July 28 in France.

Who is John Cena playing in The Suicide Squad film?

#Peacemaker, where do I begin?



The trailers barely scratched the surface and we get to see so many more sides to this bizarre character. @JohnCena gave a great performance and I can’t wait to see what happens with the #Peacemaker show. pic.twitter.com/v6O6O8npp3 — Luke Bugg “The Geek Of Steel” (@thegeekofsteel) July 15, 2021

In The Suicide Squad, John Cena plays Christopher Smith aka The Peacemaker.

Cena's character starts off as a diplomat who is devoted to peace. However, the issue arises when it becomes clear that Smith is ready to do anything to ensure peace, even if it is to resort to violence. As a result, he became a lethal vigilante - The Peacemaker, who stops at nothing to make sure things work out in the way he feels is right.

James Gunn is directing the standalone sequel, which will be the tenth movie in the DC Extended Universe. Gunn's involvement with the project as the director has led to a lot of optimism after the first one was critically a failure.

John Cena has achieved success in Hollywood recently and has been featured in multiple films. Several of his films have been smashing successes and others are currently waiting to be released.

The movie also marks John Cena's debut in the DCEU. With The Suicide Squad, John Cena becomes the third WWE wrestler to join the world of superheroes. Dave Bautista did it first as Drax in another James Gunn project, The Guardians of the Galaxy, in Marvel. The Rock has also been cast in a DC movie, where he will play Black Adam. The film is set for release in 2022.

