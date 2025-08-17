What is John Cena’s record against Brock Lesnar in WWE?

By Ankit Singh
Published Aug 17, 2025 01:27 GMT
John Cena with an STF submission hold on Brock Lesnar [Image Credits: WWE's official YouTube channel]

Brock Lesnar is back in WWE after a two-year absence and has set his sights on John Cena. The Beast Incarnate dropped the record-setting 17-time world champion with an F5 on Night Two of the 2025 SummerSlam. Cena, who lost the Undisputed Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight that night, now awaits to face Lesnar. But what is the head-to-head record between these two stars?

John Cena and Brock Lesnar have faced each other a total of six times. Although both were called up to the WWE main roster in 2002, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion has taken several long breaks and has seldom appeared on regular shows. Currently, Lesnar leads the tally with four wins and two losses against The Franchise Player.

It is worth noting that Cena didn’t win both of his matches in the traditional way. His 2014 Night of Champions win against the former MMA fighter for the World Heavyweight Championship was due to a disqualification. Therefore, the former three-time Universal Champion holds a significant edge over The Never Seen 17.

No match officially fixed for Brock Lesnar and John Cena so far

Brock Lesnar’s return to WWE shocked everyone. The Beast Incarnate was last seen at the 2023 SummerSlam, where he lost a singles match to Cody Rhodes. The former three-time Universal Champion’s comeback was controversial in nature owing to his involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

While WWE certainly took a risk by bringing back its top star amid the controversy, it has yet to book him for a match. Fans were surprised and even disappointed to see that John Cena’s next opponent for Clash in Paris is Logan Paul. This didn’t just put a damper on a potential big match between Lesnar and Cena, but also wastes The Franchise Player’s dates.

The former 17-time WWE world champion is currently on his retirement tour and just has 11 more appearances left before he hangs up his boots. Fans expect him to face many of his top rivals during this short window. However, The Maverick is neither a rival of John Cena nor a top card wrestler.

This development came after Triple H even lied to the WWE Universe at the post-show conference of the 2025 SummerSlam, claiming that Cena wanted Brock Lesnar on board. It would be interesting to see when the Stamford-based promotion utilizes The Beast Incarnate.

