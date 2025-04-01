What did John Cena say about AEW President Tony Khan on WWE RAW?

John Cena and Cody Rhodes kicked off the latest episode of Monday Night RAW with a brilliant segment. The mic work from both the champion and the challenger received much praise from viewers.

The stalwarts tore into each other with innovative insults. John Cena claimed that he made WWE better than what it was and called Cody Rhodes mediocre. Cena revealed that he embraced the dark side because seeing The American Nightmare with the Undisputed WWE Championship disgusted him.

Cena ended the segment by claiming that he builds empires for billionaires while Cody Rhodes steals money from their kids. The billionaire's kids part was seemingly a reference to Shahid Khan's son, Tony Khan, who is the president of AEW.

Fans are well aware that when Khan started All Elite Wrestling, Cody Rhodes was by his side. Shahid Khan is one of the co-lead investors in AEW, and during his time with the company, The American Nightmare seemingly made a lot of money.

When Rhodes left the Tony Khan-led company, many speculated about the reason. Khan and The American Nightmare indicated in many interviews that they had drifted apart.

Wrestling veteran has advice for Cody Rhodes and John Cena

Cody Rhodes did not hold back during his segment on WWE RAW. At one point, The American Nightmare indicated that The Champ became a megastar because a key backstage figure favored him over others. This was a reference to former creative head Vince McMahon, who pushed John Cena to the top of the men's division.

WWE's former head writer Vince Russo believed that Rhodes should have used Vince McMahon's name during the segment. He said the creative team should have gone deeper with the angle. Despite being in the middle of a legal battle, McMahon hasn't been found guilty, as of this writing.

"Bro, you wanna get real heat? Bring up that John Cena was Vince McMahon's boy. Bring it up, say it. They touched upon it. Cody had one line where he said, 'You were in somebody's favor.' Vince McMahon taught me this, you can't be half pregnant. If you're gonna go down that road, go down that road. Vince McMahon has not been found guilty of anything. There's a lot of allegations. He was accused of some stuff, he has not been found guilty in a court of law. If you're gonna go there, go there. Don't tease us with one line."

Currently, the company has distanced itself from Vince McMahon, as he hasn't been directly mentioned on TV for months.

