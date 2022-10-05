What did John Cena say about The Rock that soured their relationship?

John Cena and The Rock are two of the biggest names in and outside WWE. The veterans headlined two consecutive WrestleMania main events against each other, but as it turns out, their rivalry also transcended the ring.

A few years ago, Cena made a comment on The Sun where he called The Great One a "sell-out" for focusing on his acting career. Although the 45-year-old has since regretted his comments, it still caused some tension backstage.

In Brian Gewirtz's book, There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE, the former writer recalled how Dwayne reacted to these statements. Gewirtz also shared that the 50-year-old was shocked upon hearing Cena's comments that claimed his rival was only faking his passion for the promotion.

"Rock had been a fan of John's, and to hear these comments really didn't sit well. It would be one thing if John expressed these things face-to-face, but for Rock to hear them in a radio interview was jarring... When it happened, I talked to Rock about it and he told me point-blank he was surprised and actually shocked that the guy who took his place as the face of the company was so flippant—and so disrespectful—with his words. Rock knew one day he'd see John and hold him accountable."

The real-life tension between the two superstars resulted in two main events at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Brahma Bull won their first match at WrestleMania 28, but the Cenation Leader won the following year.

Are John Cena and The Rock friends now?

Years after their backstage heat and WrestleMania match, the two stars have shared in multiple interviews that they've mended their relationship. Although they may be on the same page now, there are still some uncertainties regarding their friendship levels.

During an interview, The Rock recalled his rivalry with the 16-time World Champion and claimed he is now one of his "best friends." Surprisingly, when John Cena was asked about their friendship, he revealed they may be friends but didn't agree that they were that close.

Both superstars are making their own moves in the acting industry and have landed major roles as DC Comic characters. The Rock took on the role of Black Adam while John Cena became the anti-hero, Peacemaker. For now, it looks like the two have buried the hatchet both inside and outside the ring.

