What did Kevin Nash say about Scott Hall's real self?

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall not only had a close relationship inside the ring but also in their personal lives. Although the latter garnered a negative reputation surrounding his character, his nWo stablemate knew better.

When a performer portrays a character on-screen, people can often be quick to judge their real-life personalities based on their kayfabe personality. Especially if the talent portrays a villainous character, much like Scott Hall. Aside from being Razor Ramon, he was also known as "The Bad Guy."

In a previous episode of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash talked about Scott and their friendship. Big Daddy Cool then expressed that a lot of people misunderstood his friend, but also stated that Hall didn't really care about the opinions of others.

"He's (Scott Hall) so misunderstood. So many people will say he was a d**k, he was a prick. I never saw Scott, ever, walked by a homeless person and not give them money. Never. I feel blessed that I got to know him. There's a few of us that know Scott, the rest of them, he didn't give a f**k. You know? He didn't give a f**k if you liked him or didn't like him." (3:34-4:25)

At the age of 63, Scott Hall passed away on March 14, 2022.

Besides Kevin Nash, Scott Hall was praised by another important person

Not only was Razor Ramon a talented performer and a good friend, he was also a great father.

In an exclusive with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Scott's son Cody Hall was asked about his father's legacy. Cody had nothing but positive things to say and shared that he was very proud of his father.

“It’s hard to put that into words,” said Cody Hall. “Obviously my father touched a lot of people. People were broken up that had never even met him… it tore them apart. So, his life was obviously really worth something, so I’m just so proud of him, proud to be his son. He was a great man.”

Although Scott Hall sadly passed away, he has left a phenomenal legacy that will always be remembered. From the looks of it, it seems like Kevin Nash and Cody Hall will make sure Scott's memory lives on.

