What was LA Knight doing when Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship three years ago? Career comparison and more

Roman Reigns and LA Knight were on a completely different career trajectory three years ago. The former Big Dog had kicked off his history-making Universal Championship run in 2020 while the future Megastar was in William Corgan’s NWA contemplating a difficult decision.

The former Eli Drake recently told Interstate 70 Sports Media that he was on the verge of hanging up his boots when the pandemic shook the world three years ago but somehow convinced himself to get one more shot at joining WWE.

“So you know when I’m 38 and the pandemic’s happening, I’m thinking ‘Alright, it’s over. Now I gotta figure out what’s the next step? What’s the next thing that I do?’ Because at this point, the world is falling apart. They’re [WWE] not gonna bring me in, especially with my age here. I kind of just took that mindset and said, ‘Well, if that’s the thought then sc**w it, let’s just make one more overture and see what the temperature is.' I did that. Got that little window of opportunity. I pushed the hell on and here we are,” LA Knight said. [H/T SEScoops]

The former NWA World Tag Team Champion signed with WWE on February 14, 2021, and made his debut late that night at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

You can watch his debut below:

He then went on to capture the Million Dollar Championship in a highly entertaining feud with Cameron Grimes before arriving on the main roster the following year, and the rest is history.

What did LA Knight say about Roman Reigns’ current title reign?

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for the past 1,159 days. The Tribal Chief has had successful title defenses against the likes of Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson, and Sami Zayn, to name a few.

Speaking on WWE’s The Bump, LA Knight reflected on Roman Reigns’ title reign and said that everybody is sick of it because of the lack of title defenses The Tribal Chief’s run has produced in its wake.

You can read the full comment below:

"My assessment is everybody’s sick of that. Here’s a guy, he’s got about one title defense every three, four months? Four defenses a year, and we’re celebrating the fact that he’s been champion for 1,200 days? You got to be kidding me," LA Knight said.

Roman Reigns and LA Knight will main event Crown Jewel 2023 this Saturday.

Do you think LA Knight will defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think