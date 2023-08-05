What does 'LA' in LA Knight stand for? Former WWE Champion makes a hilarious revelation

LA Knight is a name that has been resonating in the minds of the WWE Universe in recent times. His popularity has been soaring through the skies, and fans are getting inquisitive each day to know more about the Megastar and his life. They have always wondered what 'LA' stand for in LA Knight's name.

Former WWE Champion Sheamus shed light on this in a hilarious fashion as he tweeted and revealed that Knight's full name is "Larry Alfonso Knight," which left the fans in a frenzy. The Celtic Warrior tweeted this ahead of his match against the 40-year-old on the July 4 episode of SmackDown.

It was just a pun, as Sheamus always has the habit of taking hilarious shots at his fellow superstars. The full form of 'LA' still remains a mystery to the fans, who have always been enticed by this question. Needless to mention, WWE has an inevitable pattern of changing superstars' names when they sign with the company.

Thus, "LA Knight" is just his ring name, and it looks like WWE might not have thought much about its real meaning or its full form. The 40-year-old has been carrying this name since his NXT days. However, Knight's real name is Shaun Ricker, and he has been one of the hottest things in WWE lately.

LA Knight's thoughts on his comparisons with WWE Legends

Knight has been climbing the ladder of success in WWE, and the wrestling world has taken quite notice of it. His in-ring skills and his promo segments have been fascinating fans for a while now. The Megastar is often compared with the likes of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

While many fans feel that Knight's voice resembles The Great One, others believe that his charisma is similar to that of the Texas Rattlesnake. LA Knight expressed his thoughts on the comparisons with the WWE legends in various interviews. The 40-year-old said that he never tries to imitate The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Megastar said that he has always been authentic in his own way. Knight believes in carving his own path and making his own identity. However, LA Knight admitted that he grew up watching the two Hall of Famers, and maybe this is the reason why he unnoticeably owned some of their features.

Knight is currently one of the most over superstars in the WWE Universe, and his popularity has been skyrocketing each day. It will be interesting to see how WWE capitalizes on his momentum going forward.

