WWE to forcefully change their plans for LA Knight? Exploring possibility as he leaves Roman Reigns behind

LA Knight is currently one of the hottest stars in WWE, and his popularity has been skyrocketing at a tremendous speed. From arenas to social media, the "Yeah Movement" has been prevailing all over, soaring The Megastar to stardom. The company has some huge plans for the popular performer, which will likely be implemented after SummerSlam this year.

However, the recent statistics might force WWE to change their plans and pull the trigger on LA Knight sooner than expected. The Megastar has surpassed Roman Reigns in the list of top-selling T-shirts on WWE Shop, climbing to the top spot. Knight has transcended the company's top star, which is indicative of his unfathomable popularity.

He actually occupies the 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th positions in best-selling T-shirts in the entire store. He has also been dominating on social media, with his videos surpassing those of all other superstars, including Reigns. His hype has been soaring, and WWE must have taken note of it. Therefore, the company might have to fire on all cylinders early, and it might begin with SummerSlam.

Although he does not have any plans for the August extravaganza, the sports entertainment giant might be forced to put him in a match, cashing in on his red-hot form at the right time. The "Yeah Movement" has been getting louder each week, and Triple H and Co. might look to capitalize on this moment sooner than planned.

WWE's current plans for LA Knight at SummerSlam

LA Knight recently had the opportunity to make his way into Ford Field to battle Austin Theory for the United States Championship. But he failed to emerge victorious from the Fatal-4-Way Invitational which determined which stars would compete for the opportunity to challenge theory.

Considering his rising popularity, WWE is currently planning to feature The Megastar in a segment at the August extravaganza.

The company is planning to inject him into a special segment, which might even lead to a potential match for The Megastar. There have been various rumors lately, which suggest that LA Knight could possibly be in The Grayson Waller Effect. With Waller not having any match on the show either, there is a very good prospect of it happening at SummerSlam.

If WWE does not feature the former Eli Drake at the Detroit spectacle, there could be pandemonium in the arena among the fans, as he is currently one of the most beloved superstars. However, it is inevitable that WWE will catapult LA Knight's push sooner or later, and it might very well see its inception at the Biggest Party of The Summer.

