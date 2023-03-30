What is the main event of WrestleMania 39 Saturday? WWE fans catch potential hint

WWE has finally revealed the final match card for WrestleMania 39, but fans are perplexed about one match-up. It is believed that SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and her challenger Rhea Ripley will be main-eventing Night One of WrestleMania this Saturday. However, WWE's latest social media activity hints otherwise.

John Cena versus Austin Theory is one of the most anticipated bouts of WrestleMania 39 Night One and was announced to be the opening match. The Cenation Leader is on the verge of tying the record of Ric Flair's six United States Championship victories. Theory, meanwhile, is adamant about proving his potential by destroying The Champ.

WWE potentially teased the main event of Night One with their latest WrestleMania 39 graphic. John Cena and Austin Theory occupied the top spot in the match card, side-by-side with the main eventers of Night Two - Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Wrestling fans were quick to spot the similarity, which seemingly highlighted the two main events.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Cena versus Theory is set to kick off the Night One proceedings of WrestleMania 39. The latest graphic has thereby confused the WWE Universe. Could there be some sort of last-minute change in the line-up? We will find out soon.

Check out how a wave of confusion overcame WWE fans on Twitter after they decoded the latest WrestleMania 39 graphic.

Austin Theory will be fighting in his third 'Mania event since his main roster inclusion in 2021. The youngster has gone from strength to strength, highlighting how the company believes in the star's capabilities.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One: Austin Theory will get to face his dream opponent John Cena after 'waiting in line' for a long time

All-Day Theory has often spoken about how John Cena was his wrestling idol. The youngest United States Champion has been demanding a fight with the veteran since last year. From mentioning Cena in promos to confronting him during the 20th Anniversary celebrations of his debut, Austin has left no stone unturned to get the dream match he always wanted.

In an interview, Theory recalled how he waited three hours to meet John Cena during his NXT days. The Cenation fan got inspired by the veteran when they met at the Performance Center.

"I remember waiting like three hours to talk to him [...] The first thing I showed him was the picture of me as a kid where I couldn’t afford the actual shirt and wristbands, so I made my off brand stuff. I was eight years old and I showed him the picture and was like ‘Man, this is probably crazy but check it out.’ He was like ‘That’s not crazy, that was awesome."

Theory continued on the topic:-

"We got to sit there, I really just asked everything I could because this is the source, this is the man that held it down for well over a decade. It was a lot for me to take in at the time, you know, because he was spitting knowledge but I’m still, woah, this is John Cena." (H/T Fightful)

Two superstars infamous for their resilience, Austin Theory versus John Cena is a spectacle worthy of main eventing at WrestleMania 39.

