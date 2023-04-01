The main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1 has sparked wild speculation after WWE's flagship shows gradually revealed the match card.

Surprisingly, the Saturday events were announced much sooner than the Sunday events, which were revealed just a few days ago. The Undisputed WWE Universal Title match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes has been confirmed as the main event for Night 2.

The match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship was expected to be the main event of Night 1. As soon as the match card for WrestleMania 39 Night 2 was announced, rumors focused on John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship match. But it was later announced that their bout will be the opener on Saturday.

So, what is WrestleMania 39 Night 1's main event? According to PWChronicle on Twitter, the answer seems to be the Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are heavy favorites to end The Usos' historic title reign. However, a potential win by the latter will mean The Bloodline will continue its dominance. The highly anticipated outcome makes the title fight worthy of the last spot.

The update, based on reports by Fightful Select, also noted that WWE may finalize the main event of WrestleMania Night 1 during the morning production meeting.

Leaving aside the ongoing rumors, the John Cena vs. Austin Theory match was officially announced to kick off the 'Mania festivities on Saturday. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley's match against Charlotte Flair could take place before the main event.

Kevin Owens gave his take on WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1's main event

Clearly, there has been a great deal of confusion regarding the first night of WWE WrestleMania 39. WWE might be trying to gauge the hype for each bout before announcing the main event.

Kevin Owens and Sami were recently interviewed by ESPN. The Prizefighter addressed the ongoing rumors before his high-profile match against Jimmy and Jey Uso.

"Well, I'll say this from my end of things. We say we're headlining. What closes the show? As far as I know, we don't know [...] People feel like we should be last. We've put forth the most compelling story. We've worked so hard.", said Owens before crediting Zayn for his hardwork.

The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles for 621 days and the RAW Tag Team Titles for 315 days. It would take something special from Owens and Zayn to pulverize the high-flying twins.

