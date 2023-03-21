WWE's WrestleMania Night Two will potentially end with the exciting Undisputed WWE Universal Championship clash between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. But which superstars will close out the first night of the event?

Several match-ups have been batted around by fans in recent months. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have just found themselves in a match with The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. That is the front runner in the minds of the fans, though John Cena's WrestleMania return could be worthy of the moment, just like Stone Cold Steve Austin's the year before.

However, a recent report has revealed that another championship bout could earn the main event slot on April 1st. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it seems that Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley may wind up taking that moment.

Per the report, there are "political reasons at play" regarding Charlotte and Rhea getting the main event slot over the stellar Sami Zayn-Bloodline feud.

WWE Tag Team Title match set for WrestleMania 39

Whether they main event the first night or not, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will indeed challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

After the duo reunited on SmackDown last week, they opened tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW as a united force. As they looked towards the Mania sign, they were interrupted by The Usos, who attempted to shut down any idea of a match between the teams at the Show of Shows. Kevin Owens cut them off, hoping to skip all the extra steps and make it official.

Though Jimmy Uso wanted to deny their plea, Jey Uso believed they could finally rid themselves of the Sami and KO problem if they defeated them at WrestleMania 39. The champs then led an assault on their challengers but were forced to momentarily retreat just as Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa arrived in the parking lot.

