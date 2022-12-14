What did Mandy Rose say about possibly retiring from WWE?

Mandy Rose lost her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez after an immaculate 400+ days title reign. While a return to NXT from the main roster is seen as a demotion, this has certainly been the best couple of years for Mandy Rose.

Professional wrestling is glamorous, looks fun, and earns you a lot of dollars. For superstars, the flip side is a strict routine, with multiple injuries and a difficult family life. Hence, the majority of superstars do not continue this beyond a certain period. In a few years, Rose will be at a similar crossroads in her career.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former NXT Women's Champion was asked about her future plans. Mandy Rose claimed that one day she wants to have kids and a family but will also try to wrestle even after having kids.

“I do [think about life after wrestling]. Yeah, I always do. I mean, I’m 32, I’m not young, I mean I’m young but, you know, I wanna have kids one day, so it’s not like I’m gonna do this for, you know. And I would love to do it for however long I can do it, even after kids, you know, maybe. But I do try to think about that.”

Former AEW Champion feels Mandy Rose deserves more respect than she gets

Mandy Rose has had the two best years of her life in NXT in terms of storylines and her legendary title reign. However, many fans still feel she has achieved all of this because of her looks.

During an edition of Busted Open Radio, former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa felt Rose was very committed and hard-working to her craft.

"I wanna give an appreciation to her because she’s worked so darn hard in the last month representing the NXT brand and also working on her craft. When she was in Raw and SmackDown all that time, people did not have any respect for her, a lot of the time, because of her lack of skills, like there’s a lot of little things here and there. But I feel like she really has took the time. She has developed her character really, really well. People tune in to see her. She always makes everybody talk about her.”

With Mandy Rose losing her NXT Women's Championship, it is still uncertain whether she will have a rematch or will be making her return to the main roster. The future for Rose looks bright for sure.

