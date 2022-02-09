What is the match card for WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2022?

NXT Vengeance Day 2022 is all set to be an action-packed event. It will be the third weekly special episode of NXT 2.0 since its historic revamp in September 2021.

The show will feature three title matches, including an exciting NXT Championship contest between Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar. Fans will also get to witness a Weaponised Steel Cage match between Pete Dunne and Tony D'Angelo.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

The announced matches for NXT Vengeance Day 2022 are:

Bron Breakker (c) vs Santos Escobar (NXT Championship match)

vs Santos Escobar (NXT Championship match) Carmelo Hayes (c) vs Cameron Grimes ( North American Championship match)

vs Cameron Grimes ( North American Championship match) MSK vs The Creed Brothers ( Men's Dusty Cup Finals)

Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell vs Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c) (NXT Women's Tag Team Championship match)

(NXT Women's Tag Team Championship match) Pete Dunne vs Tony D'Angelo (Weaponised Steel Cage match)

All the storylines leading up to the show have been pretty entertaining. It will be interesting to see if the show can surpass the success of last year's Vengeance Day event.

Creed Bros @CreedBros



NXT Vengeance Day

Dusty Classic FINALS



You got your money on the

CREED BROTHERS



#WWENXT #DustyClassic #DiamondMine It all goes down NEXT WEEK!NXT Vengeance DayDusty Classic FINALSYou got your money on theCREED BROTHERS It all goes down NEXT WEEK!NXT Vengeance DayDusty Classic FINALS 🏆You got your money on the CREED BROTHERS 💎#WWENXT #DustyClassic #DiamondMine https://t.co/i2wAj7QRbk

The upcoming NXT 2.0 episode will be a great opportunity for young guns like Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker to prove their worth by delivering a spectacular show without the help of other well-established superstars.

Dolph Ziggler arrived on NXT 2.0 to confront Bron Breakker before NXT Vengeance Day.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar engaged in a heated war of words.

The Legado del Fantasma leader stated he would end Bron Breakker's title reign at the upcoming Vengeance Day. He also took shots at Paul Heyman for calling Breakker the future of WWE.

These comments infuriated the champ, who was ready to fight Escobar right then.

Suddenly, Dolph Ziggler came out to confront the NXT Champion. The two stars have been going back and forth with each other on Twitter for a while now, which motivated Ziggler to pay a visit to NXT 2.0.

The Showoff traded heated words with Breakker. He was about to lay down a challenge for his NXT Championship before Tommaso Ciampa interrupted him. The former DIY member made it clear that he was next in line to challenge for Bron's title.

Dolph Ziggler provoked the former NXT Champion by mocking him for not coming to the main roster. An incensed Ciampa attacked the Showoff, and the two stars began brawling outside the ring.

Also Read Article Continues below

The distraction allowed Legado del Fantasma to put Bron Breakker through a table to end the segment on a high note.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Pratik Singh