What if Matt Hardy returns to WWE in 2024? Exploring 5 possible first ever feuds 

Could a former WWE superstar be on his way back to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut? That is what many fans are speculating about following the news that Matt Hardy's contract with All Elite Wrestling will soon be expiring.

Hardy is no stranger to World Wrestling Entertainment. He has had a handful of stints in the biggest wrestling promotion in the world and won numerous titles throughout his tenure in the promotion. He was last there back in 2020. When his contract expired, he moved on.

Matt then joined All Elite Wrestling. While fans initially hyped up his arrival, things never truly took off for Hardy. Even when his brother Jeff later joined him, Matt's time in the company was mostly underwhelming, which is likely a sentiment he shares.

Now, he may be on his way out of the promotion. There's a chance he could re-sign, but if not, he may end up returning to the company that made him. If Matt Hardy were to make a comeback, which first-time-ever feuds await him? This article will tackle a handful of fun options.

Below are five first-time feuds for Matt Hardy if he returns to WWE in 2024.

#5. Matt Hardy could feud with Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin

Bron Breakker is the future of WWE. He is a two-time NXT Champion despite having only been an in-ring competitor for a handful of years now. Bron is the nephew of the legendary Scott Steiner and the son of Rick Steiner.

Right now, The Big Bad Booty Nephew is on top of the world in WWE. He is one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions alongside Baron Corbin. He was also recently signed to a Friday Night SmackDown contract and is undefeated on the brand.

If Matt Hardy were to return to the company, he could battle Bron on either NXT or SmackDown. Matt has the experience and veteran know-how, but can he stand up to Bron's explosiveness, speed, and raw power? It would be intriguing to find out.

#4. Gunther needs new challengers in WWE

Gunther is one of the best pro wrestlers in or out of WWE today. He has a unique style that is both simple and extremely physical, leading to consistently great matches. Nobody can quite go like The Ring General. He is even the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

The powerful Austrian is seemingly unbeatable as the WWE Intercontinental Champion. He has well over a record 600 days as champion under his belt and hopes to keep that up come WrestleMania.

With how dominant of a champion The Ring General has been, he will need more opponents for as long as he continues to hold the prized belt. Matt Hardy could be a fun short-term challenger for Gunther and be yet another victim of the Austrian.

#3. He could battle The Creed Brothers if Jeff Hardy also jumps ship

The Creed Brothers

The Creed Brothers are a popular tag team on WWE Monday Night RAW. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, real-life brothers, also competed on NXT. While on the white & gold brand, the pair even held the NXT Tag Team Titles.

As far as fans know, it is only Matt Hardy's contract set to expire in All Elite Wrestling this year, but there's a chance that his brother Jeff Hardy could leave the promotion too. This could mean that The Hardy Boyz return to WWE together.

If this were to happen, the pair would have a lot of first-time feuds. Perhaps the most interesting would be on Monday Night RAW against The Creed Brothers. Could Matt and Jeff teach Julius Creed and Brutus Creed a thing or two about tag team wrestling?

#2. Grayson Waller seems to be the target of legends

Grayson Waller is one of the most annoying and cocky superstars in WWE. He started his career in the company on NXT but was called up as part of the 2023 Draft. He currently teams up with Austin Theory as A-Town Down Under.

Waller and Matt Hardy could be an interesting feud on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Waller manages to get heat whenever he fights, thanks to his arrogance, and Matt could play the role of an established veteran trying to have one last run. The contrast would be fun.

The pair feuding would also make sense from the perspective of Grayson's career in the company. He has had issues with the likes of AJ Styles, Shawn Michaels, Edge, John Cena, and beyond. If someone is a veteran, Waller causes trouble for them or runs his mouth. Matt fits that role perfectly.

#1. Matt Hardy could challenge Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship

Ilja Dragunov is one of the most intense wrestlers to ever step inside of a WWE ring. Despite his size, he is hard-hitting and intimidating. His intensity and general rage cause fans and stars alike to fear the Russian performer.

The Mad Dragon is the reigning NXT Champion and hopes to hold the title heading into WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024. He will defend his prized belt against Tony D'Angelo of The Family.

If Ilja manages to retain against Tony, he will need a new challenger. Matt Hardy could be the man to do so. We've recently seen Shawn Spears return to the promotion as part of NXT, so Matt following in Spears' footsteps would make sense. Ilja may send Hardy back to AEW if he hits the H-Bomb, however.

