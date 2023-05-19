What did a member of The Shield say about NSFW fanfiction based on the stable?

The Shield's ascent to stardom began with their main roster debut at the 2012 Survivor Series premium live event. The trio of Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins became incredibly popular with the WWE Universe, especially with female fans. The group would soon become the subject of some NSFW fanfiction on the internet.

Back in 2014, Seth Rollins appeared on the Talking with Soup podcast for an interview. The Architect of The Shield was asked for his comments on the crazy fan reactions the group were getting at the time. When asked about his reaction to being the “new sex symbol of WWE,” Rollins had this to say:

“I don’t understand it. I swear it’s the gear. It’s the SWAT gear. That’s all it is, and Roman Reigns maybe,” Rollins said. (09:58 – 10:05)

Rollins, who once shared the WWE Tag Team Championship with Roman Reigns, also commented on the NSFW fanfiction. The superstar confirmed that he had read a “fair share” of the raunchy content on the internet.

“I’ve read a fair share of the fanfiction,” he said. “You can’t miss it. You search anything. Like, you’re trying to find a cool picture or anything and it’s like… I’m on to you Tumblr girls. I know what you are doing out there. And it’s weird, man. Alright? Stop it!" (10: 07 - 10:25)

CM Punk reveals how he came up with the idea of The Shield

The Shield made their debut as CM Punk’s hired help against John Cena and Ryback at Survivor Series 2012. It was later revealed that Paul Heyman had paid the group to do Punk’s bidding. The stable would eventually disassociate themselves from the Second City Saint.

Ironically enough, it was Punk who pitched the idea of the stable to Vince McMahon and Triple H. The Chicago native told Colt Cabana years ago that he wanted Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Kassius Ohno (who fans might otherwise know as Chris Hero) in the heel stable.

Vince, however, ended up putting Roman Reigns in the group instead of Ohno. The rest is history.

Do you think The Shield would’ve worked without Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below!

