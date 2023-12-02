What new venture has kept Trish Stratus away from the ring? Know all about the WWE legend's other occupation

The year 2023 saw Trish Stratus make her return to WWE. In her most recent run, Stratus was notably involved in a feud with Becky Lynch. However, since she lost to the Irish Lass Kicker at Payback 2023, the 47-year-old has been away from the Stamford-based promotion.

Stratus' absence from WWE has led to many questioning about her whereabouts. To answer what she is currently doing, one must look at her most recent post on the social media platform, X. In her most recent post, Trish Stratus announced a new venture she has been working on.

As per the post, the WWE legend teamed up with Canadian sock manufacturing company, SOXOS, to launch her own line of socks. The line launched by Stratus is designed to embody her legendary career in wrestling. Sales for this newly launched collection by the WWE Superstar begins on December 4th, 2023.

Expand Tweet

Further information regarding Stratus' new venture can be found on her website. It is good to see the WWE legend explore another opportunity outside the ring. However, it will also be interesting to see if she makes her return to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.

RAW Superstar recalls hilarious incident while working with Trish Stratus

During Trish Stratus' most recent run in WWE, she was paired alongside Zoey Stark, who had just made her main roster debut a while before being paired with Stratus. Naturally, this was a great opportunity for Stark as she would be learning from one of wrestling's finest superstars.

While Stark gained plenty from teaming up with Stratus, she also shared many memorable moments with her. Recently, the RAW Superstar revealed a funny incident in which Trish Stratus unintentionally hit her with a chair. During an interview with Jeremy Lambert of Fightful Wrestling, Stark recalled the incident and said:

"You can't even plan that. Like if we were to plan that, she would have missed [it]. Like it's one of those weird things that she just was putting all the chairs in and everything, and then as I turn around, da*n chair comes flying at my head, and I'm just more baffled of what just happened. I was like, 'How did I even get to this position where Trish Stratus is throwing chairs into the ring and nails me with one perfectly.'" (From 3:05 - 3:32)

While Stratus is currently away from WWE, Zoey Stark is making waves on RAW. Recently, the latter was involved in a match for the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. Despite coming up short against the champion, Stark was praised for her performance.