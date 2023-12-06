What is next for Randy Orton after his revenge quest on The Bloodline? The Viper reveals future plans

Survivor Series: WarGames marked the return of Randy Orton for the first time since last year. After being sidelined due to an injury, he returned at the Premium Live Event and led Team Rhodes to a win against The Judgment Day. During the match, The Viper was cheered like no other.

Later, Orton also appeared on RAW and SmackDown after Survivor Series. While he defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles match on the red brand, The Viper surprised the WWE Universe when he signed with the blue brand last week. The opportunity to seek revenge against The Bloodline lured Orton.

However, apart from his ambitions of seeking revenge against The Bloodline, fans have wondered what the plan is for Randy Orton in WWE. Recently, during his appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE, The Apex Predator said he desired to break a record. Orton said:

“Of course, I wanna do everything I can man, you know longevity is always the number 1 goal for me & being able to go home, play with my kids, not be in pain, right, that’d be the ultimate goal, but you know as many accomplishments as I can accomplish in WWE, the more the better.” [H/T WrestleOps Twitter]

Randy Orton is a 14-time world champion in WWE. If he wants to win the most world championships in the Stamford-based promotion, he must beat John Cena and Ric Flair's record, who are tied at 16. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see if WWE books Orton to break this prestigious record.

WWE veteran feels Randy Orton will win the Royal Rumble

After Survivor Series: WarGames, WWE's next big Premium Live Event comes in January, when the promotion will host Royal Rumble in Tampa, Florida. While the event will have many entertaining matches, the main focus will be the men's Royal Rumble match.

Until now, many people have predicted different names to win the men's Rumble competition. However, as per 43-year-old Kevin Nash, Randy Orton will be the one to win the match. During an episode of Kliq This Podcast, Nash mentioned he sees The Viper winning his 15th world championship.

Nash said:

"Now with Randy back, I have Randy winning the Rumble and going to Roman… Flair's 16, so Orton wins this, he's one shy of tying Flair. I think Cena's [16] also, right? So make that part of the [storyline]. Randy did state that he was gonna come back and he wanted to do 10 more years."

Given his current physical condition, it won't be surprising to see Orton wrestle as long as he wants. The next few weeks on SmackDown leading to the Royal Rumble will be worth watching.

