What NFL team did WWE Superstar Roman Reigns play for?

Roman Reigns is one of WWE's most recognized superstars. However, he started out as a footballer and even signed with the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars for the NFL.

For three years, the Tribal Chief played football at Pensacola Catholic High School and a year at Escambia High School. The Pensacola News Journal later named awarded him the Defensive Player of the Year in his senior year. His success continued at the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he became a member of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team.

In his sophomore year, Roman Reigns was a three-year starter and upgraded to one of the team captains in his senior year. Reigns later recorded 40 tackles, two recovered fumbles, and 4.5 sacks and was named in the first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference.

In 2007, Roman was initially undrafted in the NFL but signed by the Minnesota Vikings in May. However, he was released later that month after being diagnosed with leukemia during the team's physical. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Roman in August but released him just before the start of that year's season.

In 2008, Reigns continued his football career with Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League. Still, he only played for one season and featured in five games. In November of that year, Roman Reigns announced his retirement from the sport.

Which NFL veteran wore Roman Reigns' WWE merchandise?

The Tribal Chief's accumulated a number of WWE accomplishments that other sports had no choice but to acknowledge him.

On ESPN First Take, NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky proudly showed off his 'Acknowledge your Daddy' shirt while discussing the Buccaneers and Cowboys Sunday Night Football Game.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion took notice of the support and expressed his reaction regarding the matter:

"Gotta believe it to achieve it."

Although his football career didn't last long, The Head of the Table still found his home in professional wrestling as a top champion.

