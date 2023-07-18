What nicknames did Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez give each other? Details on their real-life friendship

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez have witnessed each other becoming pioneers of the Women’s division. They’ve worked their way from WWE NXT to the main roster in similar time frames and are currently both drafted to WWE RAW.

Recently, the promotion has been teasing an upcoming feud between Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley. The superstars have been clashing backstage and giving each other dirty looks. However, the two are actually extremely good friends in real life.

Ripley and Raquel have nicknames for each other as well! Back in 2018, The Eradicator uploaded a photograph of Rodriguez, Brennan, and herself on Instagram. The nicknames were revealed in the hashtags of the photograph: Texas Armadillo and Aussie Koala.

Rhea Ripley is an ‘Aussie Koala’ owing to her being Australian and grabbing onto a pole like a Koala. On the other hand, Rodriguez is a ‘Texas Armadillo’ due to her hailing from Texas and posing like an Armadillo in the photograph.

Rhea Ripley injured Raquel Rodriguez prior to a title match on WWE RAW

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan put the Women’s Tag Team Championship on the line on the July 17, 2023 edition of Monday Night RAW. Prior to their match against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, Morgan and Rodriguez were in a backstage interview.

Morgan was revealing how the two aren’t scared of anyone from the Women’s division when The Nightmare arrived at the scene. The Women's World Champion wanted Raquel Rodriguez to admit that she feared Ripley, but Raquel did not give in to The Nightmare's wishes. Even though Rhea only had eyes on Rodriguez, Liv Morgan tried to interfere, and Ripley shoved her aside.

An infuriated Rodriguez retaliated and attacked Ripley. The attack went back and forth, and WWE officials rushed to the scene to stop the superstars. During their physical altercation, The Nightmare kicked Rodriguez’s knee, injuring it right before the title match.

Rodriguez was given a medical assessment, but she didn’t back down from the title match. She believed she could fight through the pain. However, Green and Deville took advantage of the injured knee to take down Rodriguez. Ultimately, Liv Morgan was pinned for the victory, crowning Green and Deville as the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Considering Ripley is responsible for Raquel's subpar performance on WWE RAW, it's possible a showdown will be booked between them for SummerSlam 2023.

