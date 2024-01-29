What is the official soundtrack for WrestleMania 40? WWE shares explicit details and more

WWE WrestleMania 40 seems closer than ever, with the first month of the New Year coming to an end. The culmination of the Royal Rumble is another sign that the WWE Universe is officially on the Road to WrestleMania. Hence, there is a different level of excitement among wrestling fans.

Many are interested in knowing which superstars will main-event WrestleMania 40. While there is still plenty of time remaining to determine the same, for now, WWE has shared some details surrounding the official soundtrack for the grandest event in wrestling.

On social media platform X, WWE announced that The Weeknd's Gasoline will be the official theme song for WrestleMania 40. With this confirmation from the promotion, The Weeknd becomes the only artist to have five official theme songs in five years.

Since WrestleMania 36 to 40, The Weeknd's song has always been the official theme song of The Show of Shows. This announcement by WWE received plenty of positive reactions from fans on social media. Many members of the WWE Universe now look forward to witnessing WrestleMania.

Reports suggest rumored WrestleMania 40 match might still happen

When The Rock called out Roman Reigns on RAW Day 1, fans were stoked that they might get to see the two family members face each other. But these expectations were quickly thrown out of the window after Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Royal Rumble and pointed towards Reigns after his win.

However, as per recent reports, a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock will still happen. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a showdown between the Samoans will take place, however, it won't necessarily happen at WrestleMania. He said:

“It is going to be Cody and Roman in a singles match (at WrestleMania 40), and Dwayne is coming. Dwayne and Roman match, whenever it is, it is still happening. I just don't know where...But anyway, the point is that it is still happening."

If not WrestleMania, then it will be interesting to see how WWE builds up to a potential match between Reigns and The Rock. It will also be worth observing if Cody Rhodes is going to be part of the same. Regardless of what happens, the coming months in WWE are expected to be filled with plenty of entertainment for fans.

