What outfit did Dwayne Johnson's wife Lauren Hashian wear at the Grammys? Dazzling outfit details revealed

Dwayne Johnson rocked the Grammys red carpet with his wife Lauren Hashian. To no surprise, the couple complemented each other, all the while looking great individually.

Lauren Hashian wore a beautiful silver sequin dress with a thigh-high ruffled slit on the left. She paired the halter neckline gown with matching strappy silvery heels. She also wore some beautiful silver earrings to complete the look.

Meanwhile, the former WWE Champion matched his wife's outfit well with a gold ensemble. The Black Adam actor had on a gold suit with a thin silk shirt on the inside. He paired this up with a silver and black necklace and a pair of black suede shoes.

Dwayne and Lauren first met in 2006 and later began dating. They officially tied the knot in August 2019 and have two daughters together, Jasmine and Tiana. However, The Rock also has a daughter, Simone Johnson (aka Ava Raine in WWE NXT), from his first marriage with Dany Garcia. While Johnson entertains people through his acting, Lauren has made a name for herself as a singer-songwriter and producer.

Dwayne Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian met a popular celebrity at the Grammys

The 50-year-old and his wife are celebrities of their own. However, they are still big fans of multiple artists.

Lauren Hashian and the Fast and Furious actor revealed on E! during the red carpet that they were big fans of Beyonce and Adele, hilariously adding that they were a Beyonce household. Interestingly, the latter managed to meet Adele during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

During the show, this year's host Trevor Noah approached the 34-year-old artist and shared that Adele never met The Rock, despite being a huge fan of The Rock. Trevor then later surprised the singer by bringing out The Brahma Bull himself.

"This is one of the strangest thing I've found out. The person that Adele has wanted to meet, but never has is Dwayne Johnson. You've never met him. And I found out that he's a huge fan of yours. I don't have someone named Dwayne Johnson here, but I do have someone called The Rock."

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Great to finally meet my best friend

@Adele #GRAMMYs What a cool surprise.Great to finally meet my best friend What a cool surprise. Great to finally meet my best friend 😊❤️ @Adele #GRAMMYs https://t.co/c9JdLxrORx

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian's recent appearance at this year's Grammys showcased how they complement each other in looks and personalities. However, it remains to be seen where and in which event the couple will be spotted again.

