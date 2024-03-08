What is Papatui? All you need to know about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's newest brand

The Rock has mastered the art of being flawless, whether it’s his promo skills or nighttime skincare. Now, one may wonder how the two are related! Well, Dwayne Johnson has launched his new business, and this time it’s his skincare line.

Over the course of three years, Dwayne Johnson educated himself about skin care in terms of cleaner ingredients, scent profiles, and opened up conversations about men’s skincare without making it a stereotypical topic of taboo.

From March 10th, 2024, Johnson’s skincare brand, Papatui, will be available for purchase in Target stores, target.com, and of course, Papatui’s website.

One of the primary reasons he became interested in launching a skincare brand was because he wanted to normalize men looking after their skin and not shying away from asking questions about skincare routines.

The name ‘Papatui’ has a special connection to Johnson’s heritage and culture. His idol is his grandfather from his Samoan side. He had flawless, well-groomed skin, and he had nicknamed Johnson, ‘Tui’. On the other hand, Johnson is a girl-dad and loves being a 'papa'. Putting the two together for the brand name, and with the pricing of each product being set at $10 or under, it is the absolute cherry on top.

Before entering the skincare market, Johnson had also launched his tequila brand, ‘Teremana’, an energy drink brand ‘ZOA Energy’, and a successful production house on top of it all, showing the world that along with his more popular and successful personas as a wrestler and a Hollywood filmstar, the businessman is not too far behind either!

The Rock returned to WWE after making an important business move

The Rock knows how to make mind-blowing business moves, and he returned to the WWE to take over the pro wrestling industry. Instead of just coming back to the company as a returning superstar to add star power, he made a powerful move.

It so happens that UFC and WWE merged to form TKO, owned by Endeavor Group Holdings. Johnson is now a member of TKO’s Board of Directors. As a board member, he automatically holds significant power in WWE, and his experience as a superstar is being recognized as a leading force in the creative process for WWE’s product at present.

Currently, The Rock has entwined himself with The Bloodline and has challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for a tag team match at WrestleMania 40. However, The Rock had initially returned to take Cody Rhodes’ main event spot at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns.

