What did Paul Heyman tell Roman Reigns backstage after he lost at WrestleMania 31? The Wiseman's touching words revealed

The main event of WrestleMania 31 between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar is etched in the pages of history, as it saw one of the most shocking yet memorable finishes in WWE's history. Seth Rollins trampled Reigns' hopes of becoming the WWE Champion at the main event match against Lesnar after he successfully cashed in his MITB briefcase.

After the devastating loss, the 38-year-old went backstage, where he was confronted by Paul Heyman. In Roman Reigns' latest episode of A&E: WWE Legends ft., it was revealed what the pro wrestling veteran told him during his interaction after the match.

Back in 2015, the two were not allies; however, their relationship behind the scenes was always immeasurable. Therefore, the Wiseman went backstage to boost Roman Reigns' morale after his huge loss in the main event match at WrestleMania 31.

Heyman had some words of wisdom for the former Shield member, as he told him that nobody carried him. The 58-year-old veteran comforted Reigns, implying that he came that far all by himself without anyone carrying him. Paul Heyman expressed his admiration for the 38-year-old and motivated him backstage.

"You held up your end, right? You know what is here, don't you? Nobody carried you. Please understand. Nobody carried you, Joe. Nobody carried you. You looked up to you," Paul Heyman said.

Paul Heyman calls Roman Reigns 'The Greatest Star'

Paul Heyman is one of the most renowned veterans in the pro wrestling industry, having seen generations of legends and icons. His association with Roman Reigns began in 2020, when Heyman became the special counsel to The Tribal Chief.

While speaking on The Rich Eison Show, the 58-year-old veteran spoke at length about Reigns. He highly praised the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and stated that Roman Reigns would be the greatest star in the industry regardless of any generation.

Paul Heyman made an emphatic statement and kept Roman above all, as the latter is often compared with legends and icons. The Wiseman also stated that The Tribal Chief pulled him out of the ocean of obscurity and pulled him onto the island of relevance in 2020.

No wonder Heyman called Reigns the greatest star, as the latter's resume speaks for itself. What he has accomplished in this industry in a short span of time transcends the heights of pro wrestling.