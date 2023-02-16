What plan does Cody Rhodes have for WWE WrestleMania 39? Special Tribute revealed

Cody Rhodes made a successful return to WWE last year after being away from the company for six years. He wrestled in multiple wrestling promotions during his time away, and he plans on honoring that journey for his WrestleMania 39 bout.

The American Nightmare left WWE in 2016 and embarked on a memorable run on the independent circuit. Some of the promotions he wrestled for were Evolve, Northeast Wrestling, PWG, ROH, and more. He was also one of the brains behind the creation of AEW in 2019.

Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent. The duo feuded for a bit before Cody was sidelined with an injury. He returned to action at WWE Royal Rumble and won the Men's Rumble match. He is now slated to face Roman Reigns in April for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

During an appearance on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, Cody Rhodes revealed that for WrestleMania 39, he plans to include every independent promotion he previously appeared at on a weight belt.

"Small spoiler I guess, I was trying to come up with this idea for a weight belt for a very specific PLE or Pay-Per-View, whatever you wanna call it where I wrote every independent promotion I worked at on it, because that was the most important thing I did was this connection with these fans and getting to know them and grassroots and that became really my bread and butter," [H/T Cultaholic]

Cody Rhodes on the potential "bad blood" between WWE and AEW

The Jacksonville-based promotion is one of the most recent and strongest competitions WWE has had in recent years. One of the most direct ways the two companies competed was during the Wednesday Night Wars between Dynamite and NXT.

The former Executive Vice President of AEW then spoke about the wrestling promotions in an interview with Ariel Helwani. The current RAW star expressed that there was no bad blood between AEW and WWE.

"I don’t think there was necessarily bad blood, but that was a contentious thing on Wednesdays in a way for a while, and if anything I hope he [Triple H] would look at that and respect the hustle — What I was out there trying to do then, was for everybody," said Cody

It remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes will get to do his special tribute at WrestleMania Hollywood for his title match against Roman Reigns.

