How many times has WWE beaten AEW in the ratings while going head-to-head?

Although WWE was successful during their Monday Night Wars against WCW, the same can't be said about AEW. Between 2019 and 2021, the two brands competed in a "Wednesday Night Wars," which mostly saw the Stamford-based promotion on the losing side. Still, they had a few wins here and there.

On August 2019, it was announced that NXT would transition from the WWE Network to the USA Network. The first episode for the developmental brand began on September 18, just around two weeks before AEW would launch Dynamite on TNT.

On the first day, the two brands clashed together, AEW averaged 1.4 Million viewers, while NXT only got 891,000. All Elite Wrestling continued to get the most out of the developmental brand until they moved into Tuesday nights in 2021. All in all, WWE NXT only won 10 times compared to their rival's 63. They have also tied on two occasions during the December 11, 2019 and November 25, 2020 episodes.

The two promotions had another face-off on an October 2021 episode of SmackDown. A special edition of WWE's blue brand that was extended for 30 minutes clashed with the initial airing time of Rampage.

The two companies faced each other again this week on Tuesday. Due to a scheduling conflict with the MLB playoffs, Dynamite went head-to-head with NXT. Although the developmental brand featured multiple main roster talents, they were still unable to get the most out of AEW. NXT 2.0 got 676,000 viewers and 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Meanwhile, AEW garnered a 752,000 and a 0.26 rating in key demographics.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

752,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.26

#8 cable original in P18-49



WWE NXT last night on USA Network (8-10:07pm)

676,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.18

#12 cable original in P18-49

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

AEW Dynamite last night on TBS (8-10pm)

752,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.26

#8 cable original in P18-49

WWE NXT last night on USA Network (8-10:07pm)

676,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.18

#12 cable original in P18-49

Triple H shares his thoughts on AEW beating WWE

The Jacksonville-based promotion showcased that they were able to defeat the Stamford-based promotion multiple times. Still, it looks like this is not a concern for the Chief Content Officer.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Triple H confessed it was never about competition and stated they put out the best product they could. The Game also opened up about AEW beating their developmental brand.

"People put so much pressure on this, all these competitive wars. It never was that. First of all, they beat our developmental system, good for them. No, it was never that, it was never even pressure of, 'You have to beat them.' It was never that, we put on the best product we could. Like I said, it shifted over time, they're in the pandemic, all of that shifted over time."

It looks like the recent Tuesday Night clash will not be the last time both shows will go against each other. It will be interesting to see what will happen during a similar occurrence between the two brands in the future.

