What plans does WWE have for Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41? Rumor explored

By Thomas Crack
Modified Feb 20, 2025 14:01 GMT
Who will Jacob Fatu face at WrestleMania 41? (Photo credit:WWE.com)
Jacob Fatu is a SmackDown Superstar (Photo credit: WWE.com)

With the card for WrestleMania 41 starting to take shape, fans have been wondering what spot will Jacob Fatu be in at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Samoan Werewolf made his WWE debut less than a year ago but has already established himself as one of the company's most exciting stars.

After joining Solo Sikoa's new look Bloodline, the 32-year-old became the group's Enforcer, with his strength and astonishing high-flying skills propelling him up the card. With 'Mania 41 inching ever closer, many feel that Fatu deserves a big singles match on The Show of Shows

According to a recent report from WrestleVotes via SportsKeeda Wrestling’s Backstage Pass, WWE is gearing up to book a Fatu vs Solo Sikoa match at WrestleMania 41 after recent friction between the pair started to emerge on SmackDown.

With The Street Champion inadvertently costing The Samoan Werewolf a spot inside the Men's Elimination Chamber match last Friday on SmackDown, the drama between the pair should seemingly grow as The Road to WrestleMania 41 continues.

A current champion wants to face Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41

Like Solo Sikoa, there are many other top names that fans would like to see Jacob Fatu face off against in singles action.

One performer who is keen to face off against The New Bloodline member is the current Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. The Dog of WWE recently spoke about a potential showdown with The Samoan Werewolf during an interview with MuscleManMalcolm. Breakker said:

"I think Jacob Fatu and I, that's a match for WrestleMania. I think everyone will agree with that. I hope we get to do it someday." [H/T: Fightful]
youtube-cover

Breakker and Fatu have established themselves as two of WWE's most compelling and promising talents and a WrestleMania showdown between them would certainly be a welcome sight somewhere down the line.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
