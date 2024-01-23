What if R-Truth is secretly plotting massive scheme against Damian Priest? Potential twist explored

Damian Priest pushed for R-Truth’s inclusion in The Judgment Day, and fans got one of the most entertaining interactions on RAW. The Archer of Infamy struggles to maintain character around the veteran.

Truth has also helped boost Judgment Day’s financial success. The former WWE 24/7 Champion gave Priest his cut from the merchandise sales last Monday. He again handed Senor Money in the Bank a stack of cash on RAW this week.

Could Truth use the money from all the merchandise revenue to buy out Priest’s Money in the Bank contract? This won’t happen, but it could make for one interesting storyline if WWE decides to take the route.

It is worth mentioning that Truth and Priest collided against each other in tag team action on RAW last week. Truth tagged with fellow Awesome Truth partner The Miz against The Judgment Day. The babyfaces, however, lost to the heels.

Will R-Truth be in Damian Priest’s corner for his match on RAW tonight?

Damian Priest will take on Drew McIntyre in the main event of RAW this week. Both men have been at odds for the past several weeks.

Priest inadvertently cost McIntyre his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins on RAW: Day 1.

It is possible R-Truth could accompany Priest for his match against the Scottish Psychopath on the show tonight. The former Intercontinental Champion might even help the Punishment of The Judgment Day pick up the win against McIntyre.

