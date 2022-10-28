What if Randy Orton returns to WWE SmackDown?

Multi-time champion Randy Orton has been out of action since the May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown. He suffered a legitimate back injury while competing alongside RK-Bro teammate Matt Riddle. Although he is expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future, Triple H could have a major surprise up his sleeve.

The Viper was seemingly injured due to a post-match ambush by The Bloodline. Prior to the incident, he lost the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos, starting a historic title reign that continues to this day. Orton was also the rumored opponent for Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022, but the high-profile bout didn't materialize.

What if Randy Orton returns on WWE SmackDown to continue his program with The Tribal Chief?

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion lacks challengers heading into the year's final months. Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel seems like the last throw of the dice, and once that ends, the company would require a fresh storyline.

Fans can expect major shenanigans if The Bloodline's promo on WWE SmackDown is cut short by the arrival of The Legend Killer. An RKO out of nowhere on Roman Reigns could signal his intentions clearly.

Meanwhile, Riddle could join forces with The Brawling Brutes and eliminate The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. Logan Paul could be part of the action as well.

This potential angle will perfectly set up the world title match at Crown Jewel 2022 and make things interesting. Randy Orton's own legion could meet any interferences in the bout against Paul.

The Viper may even join Bray Wyatt's faction, reminiscent of their Wyatt Family days. They could make a solid babyface team to counter The Bloodline threat ahead of Survivor Series WarGames.

The upcoming WWE SmackDown show will emanate from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Ronda Rousey will put her title on the line in an Open Challenge. Meanwhile, The Brawling Brutes will look to avenge Sheamus' injury at the hands of the Samoan stable.

Randy Orton made a clear statement about his wrestling future before his untimely injury

Randy Orton has been a mainstay in professional wrestling for over two decades. He debuted on the main roster in April 2002 and has since won numerous accolades.

While celebrating his 20th-anniversary with the company, the veteran spoke about his in-ring future while also taking a jibe at Roman Reigns.

“A lot of people ask me what my legacy will be. If you are talking WWE more specifically, my legacy would be [I was] the next guy after The Undertaker to never go anywhere else, and have more matches, more titles and accolades than anyone else,” said Randy Orton.

He added:

"I don’t care if Roman Reigns (…) I’m sure he’s got Dwayne Johnson’s agent number on speed dial. Roman will be in Hollywood, I’ll still be here. I’m in my prime, ladies and gentlemen. I’ve got a long way to go. My legacy will be that I did it longer than anybody.”

Randy Orton doesn't plan to retire until he reaches 50. He has reportedly undergone surgery to repair his spine and is expected to return to action in the future.

Do you want Orton to show on Friday night? Sound off in the comments section below.

