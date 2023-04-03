What record did Rhea Ripley break with WrestleMania 39 win? Taking a look at the 26-year old's WWE accolades

Rhea Ripley proved herself once again at WrestleMania. She defeated Charlotte Flair in a jaw-dropping match to win her first reign as SmackDown Women's Champion. The young star kicked off her WWE career when she competed in the May Young Classic Tournament in 2017. A year later she was added to the NXT UK roster where she won the Women's title. This made her the first Australian woman to hold a championship in the company.

In 2019, Ripley made her debut on the main NXT brand where she continued her impressive run. She had already enamored fans with her metal-goth attire and the aura around her enabled her to become one of the top stars on the brand. The Eradicator soon began a feud with Shayna Baszler and won the NXT Women's Championship. Within a couple of years of her NXT run, Rhea Ripley was pushed to the main roster where her first feud was against Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Despite having a title reign for less than 100 days, the wrestling world was taken up by the nearly 6 foot tall star. A rivalry was sparked between Charlotte Flair and her in 2020 and the two collided at 'Mania that year. Two years later, Ripley won the Royal Rumble and chose to pick up where she left off in her feud with Flair and challenged her for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Thus, .making her the only female star to hold the NXT UK Women's Championship, NXT Women's Championship, and the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles.

Rhea Ripley not only won the Royal Rumble this year but also lasted in the match for almost an hour since she was the 1st entrant.

What does Rhea Ripley's title win mean for The Judgment Day?

Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio are all predominantly part of the RAW roster. It seemed rather odd when Rhea Ripley picked the SmackDown Women's Championship instead of the RAW title given that in addition to staying on the Red brand, a clash between Bianca Belair and her at 'Mania would have been a blockbuster feud.

There have been rumors on Triple H having a vested interest in pushing Dominik Mysterio for a major push post WrestleMania 39. In the weeks leading up to the event, the young Mysterio and Ripley made sporadic appearances on their opponent's shows. Following The Eradicator's title win, fans may get to witness a division in the group, with the 20-year old something stars garnering a push in singles competition.

She was being pushed as a face but her alliance with The Judgment Day and their influence made her turn heel. Despite which, she is still considered to be a fan favorite in the wrestling world.

