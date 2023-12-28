What relationship does Rhea Ripley share with the newest AEW wrestler? All you need to know

Rhea Ripley has encountered several wrestlers before getting to her position in WWE. Her character transformation is something that has earned her praise from different fans and professionals. While The Eradicator has been a talented performer, she credits it to the newest AEW wrestler.

It was recently shared that Scott Taylor appeared in one of AEW's dark matches before Dynamite this week after working as a backstage producer for several months. Fans may be more familiar with him in WWE as Scotty 2 Hotty. He was a former Light Heavyweight Champion and two-time Tag Team Champion with Rikishi and Grand Master Sexay. However, he played a different role in Rhea Ripley's life.

After Scott was released in 2007, he returned full-time in 2016 as a trainer at the Performance Center and a producer for NXT. He asked for his release in 2021 after helping several current top stars, one being The Eradicator.

Scotty 2 Hotty was Rhea Ripley's mentor and "wrestling dad." On a previous episode of Under the Ring, The Eradicator shared that she considers Scotty a father figure, and he helped her during the tough times of her life:

"The main one — I always will say this — is Scotty 2 Hotty,” Ripley said. “He was like my wrestling dad. There was a time at the performance center where I was extremely depressed and extremely down and it was just because of work. It was because of life in general, and I was in Scotty’s class with Raquel Gonzalez and we were the only two girls in that class of just, like, straight-up men, and Scotty believed in us every step of the way."

Scott retired from in-ring performance in 2016 but returned in 2022. In his AEW debut match, he teamed with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn and defeated The Gunns, Jake Hager, and Matt Menard.

How did Scotty 2 Hotty react to being called Rhea Ripley's father figure?

Despite being a notable wrestler, it's fortunate to see that he has also inspired others in a different role, and it's a duty in which he takes pride.

While speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Scott recalled the time he worked with Rhea and Raquel Rodriguez. He mentioned that they felt like a reward to him and were more than glad to be considered Ripley's father figure.

Did Scotty 2 Hotty's hard work pay off?

The wrestling legend's teachings certainly paid off. Raquel is considered to be one of the most dominant female stars today, and Rhea Ripley has completely taken the wrestling world by storm.

It would be interesting to see what will be the next move of Scott Garland.