What are the requirements to be a Tribal Chief? Analyzing the term's potential meaning in WWE

WWE’s hottest story of the modern era revolves around a Tribal Chief and the Island of Relevancy. Nobody could’ve pulled off the gimmick quite like Roman Reigns. The former Shield member has elevated others around him as well.

The storyline is loosely tied to Roman Reigns’ Samoan roots. The real-life Leati Joseph Anoa'i is a proud member of the legendary Anoa'i family. He happens to be one of the many Samoan wrestlers active in the business today.

While Roman Reigns has always been ‘the guy,’ he didn’t get the Tribal Chief gimmick until 2020. One can safely assume that the term is WWE’s buzzword for the face of the company, someone who gets the job done, which in a business sense translates to selling out arenas and moving merchandise.

Since Reigns meets the aforementioned requirements, he is the sports entertainment juggernaut’s top guy. He’s also used his position to provide for the entire Bloodline (in kayfabe), which he explicitly mentioned during his feud with The Usos in 2020.

The elite status has allowed him to stay on top as Universal Champion for the past three years. Moreover, he continues to be heavily protected in singles matches – having last suffered a pinfall loss in a one-on-one match-up nearly five years ago.

What did Roman Reigns say about Solo Sikoa being the next Tribal Chief?

Roman Reigns returned to WWE SmackDown this week. The top star entered the arena alongside the rest of The Bloodline. Reigns took center stage and chose Solo Sikoa as the Tribal heir to the utter disappointment of Jimmy Uso.

It is worth mentioning that Reigns himself was acknowledged as the Tribal Chief by The Wild Samoans, Afa, and Sika after he defeated Jey Uso in their I Quit Hell in a Cell match at the namesake Premium Live Event on October 25, 2020.

After Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle 2022, Reigns mentioned the elders of his family sent him, but he answered only to the Head of the Table.

