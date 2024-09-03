  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • What is Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso's real-life relationship? What we know amid the start of their romance on WWE RAW

What is Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso's real-life relationship? What we know amid the start of their romance on WWE RAW

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Sep 03, 2024 05:43 GMT
Jey Uso with the Terror Twins, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley (Photo credit: WWE.com)
Jey Uso (left), Damian Priest (middle), and Rhea Ripley (right) [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE Superstar Jey Uso helped Rhea Ripley against The Judgment Day, as The Yeet Master and Damian Priest teamed up and defeated the current World Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, in the main event of the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Rhea was injured by the reigning Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan, in the opening segment and was unable to compete, thus Priest needed a tag team partner and Mami convinced Jey Uso to join them against The Judgment Day.

Jey and Rhea are potentially about to start a romantic storyline on RAW, which should eventually lead to mixed tag team action against Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

Just like Dirty Dom, Rhea Ripley's romantic angle with The Yeet Master is just a storyline. The two are friends in real life, while they are both married as well. This will be the second romantic storyline that Mami will get involved in recently.

also-read-trending Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

youtube-cover

Fans would be excited to witness this on-screen love angle if it does come to fruition.

What is next for Jey Uso on WWE RAW?

Jey Uso has sided with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest against The Judgment Day, setting the stage for an on-screen relationship with Mami.

This is a storyline that Jey has been currently working on, which could lead to a World Tag Team Championship match, where The Yeet Master and The Archer of Infamy might challenge reigning champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

The other storyline is a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, as Jey will face Pete Dunne, Ilja Dragunov, and Braun Strowman in a Fatal Four-Way Match, with the winner eventually going on to face reigning champion Bron Breakker.

This match will take place in the season premiere of RAW next Monday, while Breakker already confronted Jey, telling him to back off and focus on his romance with Rhea Ripley. Still, the former Bloodline member told Bron that he was coming after him to dethrone him and become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratyush Rai
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी