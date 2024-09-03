What is Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso's real-life relationship? What we know amid the start of their romance on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Jey Uso helped Rhea Ripley against The Judgment Day, as The Yeet Master and Damian Priest teamed up and defeated the current World Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, in the main event of the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Rhea was injured by the reigning Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan, in the opening segment and was unable to compete, thus Priest needed a tag team partner and Mami convinced Jey Uso to join them against The Judgment Day.

Jey and Rhea are potentially about to start a romantic storyline on RAW, which should eventually lead to mixed tag team action against Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

Just like Dirty Dom, Rhea Ripley's romantic angle with The Yeet Master is just a storyline. The two are friends in real life, while they are both married as well. This will be the second romantic storyline that Mami will get involved in recently.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Fans would be excited to witness this on-screen love angle if it does come to fruition.

What is next for Jey Uso on WWE RAW?

Jey Uso has sided with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest against The Judgment Day, setting the stage for an on-screen relationship with Mami.

This is a storyline that Jey has been currently working on, which could lead to a World Tag Team Championship match, where The Yeet Master and The Archer of Infamy might challenge reigning champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

The other storyline is a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, as Jey will face Pete Dunne, Ilja Dragunov, and Braun Strowman in a Fatal Four-Way Match, with the winner eventually going on to face reigning champion Bron Breakker.

This match will take place in the season premiere of RAW next Monday, while Breakker already confronted Jey, telling him to back off and focus on his romance with Rhea Ripley. Still, the former Bloodline member told Bron that he was coming after him to dethrone him and become the new Intercontinental Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback