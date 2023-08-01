What if Rikishi does it for The Rock again? How WWE legend can make a mark at SummerSlam 2023

Dramatic storytelling is an integral part of WWE and sports entertainment as a whole, and Roman Reigns & The Bloodline have transcended that over the years. The Bloodline saga will most likely see its last chapter at SummerSlam when Jey Uso and Roman Reigns battle each other for supremacy.

What if Samoan legend and Jey Uso's father, Rikishi, returns to SummerSlam and plays a crucial role in the match that leads to The Rock vs. Roman Reigns? Let's take a look at how the storyline can culminate and take an eventful turn if the WWE Hall of Famer returns at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

During the closing moments of the Tribal Combat match, when Jey Uso will finally be on the verge of pinning Roman Reigns, Rikishi might return and cost him the match. His interference will let Roman retain the title, but the Samoan legend will give a cold staredown to the Tribal Chief, hinting that his time is almost up.

On the very next episode of SmackDown, Rikishi might come to the ring to address his actions at SummerSlam. He will reveal that he hadn't done that for Roman Reigns; instead, he did that for The Rock. The Hall of Famer can make a proclamation that The Rock wants to dethrone Roman Reigns and he is coming for him.

This announcement will blow the roof off the entire arena and will give Roman chills down the spine as The Brahma Bull finally gives him an ultimatum. If it happens, it will pave the way for a blockbuster match between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Rikishi's involvement can add layers to WWE's Bloodline saga

WWE legend Rikishi has always been vocal about the ongoing storyline of The Bloodline and has shown interest in playing a key role in it several times. He is one of the most prominent members of the Anoa'i clan, and therefore his involvement can unravel captivating things in the storyline.

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns will battle in a Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam that holds paramount significance in Samoan traditions and culture. Therefore, Rikishi injecting himself into the storyline will feel authentic, as he is one of the WWE legends who has carried the legacy of the clan for a long time.

WWE can either make him a special guest referee in the match or have him return and preach words of wisdom to his son, Jey Uso, to subjugate the Tribal Chief. The Samoan legend's involvement in the storyline will enthrall the audience and make The Bloodline's storyline riveting.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.