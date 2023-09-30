"What he does in the ring does not impress me one bit" - Bron Breakker fires shot at former WWE champion

Bron Breakker took a shot at his current rival Baron Corbin by stating that nothing the latter does in the ring impresses him.

The two stars are scheduled to collide in a singles match at NXT No Mercy this Saturday. Last Tuesday night, the show came out to a close with both men brawling in the parking lot while officials and security were trying to separate them. The former NXT Champion then speared The Lone Wolf through a wall into Shawn Michaels' office.

Speaking to James Stewart of the Stick to Wrestling Podcast, Bron Breakker stated that Baron Corbin does not impress him in the ring, and vowed to beat him up at No Mercy.

“I respect him in the sense of he’s a former NFL player, just like me. We have a lot of similarities being athletes and such. But outside of that, what he does in the ring does not impress me one bit. The same thing that happened to Von Wagner is gonna happen to him. He’s really backed himself into a corner here. There’s really nothing else he can do. At No Mercy, time is up for him. He’s gonna be beaten and battered. It’s gonna be ugly," Breakker said. (H/T Fightful)

Bron Breakker says he'll send Baron Corbin to the hospital at NXT No Mercy

The former NXT Champion sent Von Wagnor to the hospital after smashing him in the head with the steel steps.

Bron Breakker wants to hospitalize Baron Corbin as well. He stated that after he defeats the former Money in the Bank winner at No Mercy, the latter will be carted out of the arena.

“I’m focused on me, what I’m doing right now in NXT. That’s Baron Corbin at No Mercy. That’s it. I’m focused on the beating that I’m gonna give him. We’re gonna have to call an ambulance to come into the place before the match so they’re already there. Then he’ll be carted out when I’m done beating his ass at No Mercy. Then him and Von Wagner can be hospital buddies or something," Breakker said.

Bron Breakker stated in the same interview that he will main-event WrestleMania one day. It'll be interesting to see whether he'll be able to accomplish that.

