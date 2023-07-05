What if Roman Reigns faces former WWE Champion instead of Jey Uso at SummerSlam? Speculating huge return

At Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns was pinned for the first time in 1,294 days by Jey Uso. Considering how dominant Reigns had been in recent times, this is certainly something The Tribal Chief didn't want. However, his loss to The Usos is just the beginning of the severe trials Reigns has to face.

This week, SmackDown will be live from the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event is especially anticipated because The Usos will put Roman Reigns on trial in the Tribal Court. Many believe this segment could lead to a match between Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam.

However, there is another possibility, and that involves the potential return of The Rock on SmackDown. Not only can he be a part of the trial, but Rock could also announce himself as a potential opponent for Reigns. Just like how Cena returned at MITB, The Rock's appearance is a possibility.

Even though this is speculative, it would be a treat to see The Rock go up against Reigns. Over the last few years, many fans have been waiting to see the two compete in the ring. While that did not happen, an iconic event like SummerSlam could always see big names like Roman Reigns and The Rock clash.

Roman Reigns was left red-faced at Money in the Bank

When one thinks of Roman Reigns, it is natural to envision him as someone unbeatable. After all, The Tribal Chief has been champion for over 1,000 days. While some of his title defenses have been questionable due to outside interference, Reigns' tenure as a dominant champion can't be denied.

This is a major reason why many thought that Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa would easily get past The Usos at Money in the Bank. However, those who thought this way were proven wrong. If anything, Reigns was left embarrassed at the premium live event.

Not only did Reigns lose to The Usos and get pinned, but his best efforts seemed to have no effect. During the match, Reigns hit The Usos with several spears, which is one of his most devastating moves. However, none seemed to be truly effective, as The Usos kicked out every time.

This left a shocked expression on Roman's face, who was later pinned for the first time in 1,294 days. The interesting fact about the match at Money in the Bank was that Jey Uso was the first guy to pin Reigns in WWE, and now he has become the one to break Reigns' streak.

Poll : 0 votes