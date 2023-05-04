What if Roman Reigns feuds with Conor McGregor in WWE? 3 things that could happen

Roman Reigns had an epic response to Conor McGregor's tweet after the Notorious One dragged the WWE locker room in 2016. Nearly eight years into the Twitter back-and-forth, a real-life stand-off between the two superstars is possible.

Most recently, Conor McGregor took a massive dig at Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. The former UFC Double Champion called the Tribal Chief and the Wise Man “wannabes.” McGregor also teased a possible appearance at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam premium live event.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Summerslam I’ll pull in on the yacht. Roman and Paul out the bus. Summerslam I’ll pull in on the yacht. Roman and Paul out the bus.

With WWE now officially under the Endeavor umbrella alongside the UFC, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Vince McMahon and Dana White pulled off a meeting between arguably the two biggest stars of their respective sports. With that in mind, let’s look at how a feud between Roman Reigns and Conor McGregor might come to play.

#1. First meeting at SummerSlam

This year’s SummerSlam will emanate from Detroit, Michigan. The biggest party of the summer could see a surprise appearance from the Notorious One. WWE and UFC could devise an angle to have McGregor appear on the show.

The celebrated MMA fighter could even cost Reigns his rumored title match at SummerSlam in Detroit, kicking off a highly-anticipated cross-over bout between two of the biggest sports promotions in the world.

#2. UFC pay-per-view standoff

Roman Reigns and Conor McGregor have massive mainstream appeal. The Tribal Chief’s stock has grown exponentially since he turned heel and formed The Bloodline. McGregor, on the other hand, has always been about trash talk in mainstream media.

WWE and UFC could have their most popular stars appear together at a press conference. Vince McMahon could send Roman Reigns to a UFC event, much like he did with The Undertaker years prior. For those who can’t remember, check out the Deadman's brief interaction with Brock Lesnar here.

#3. SmackDown gets a taste of the Notorious One

While it is unlikely for a superstar of Conor McGregor’s level to appear on a weekly television show, nothing is out of the realm of possibility in the larger-than-life world of sports and entertainment. Vince McMahon had Cain Velasquez appear on SmackDown to confront Brock Lesnar.

With Reigns exclusive to the blue brand, WWE could use this to build towards a program with McGregor. SmackDown could be the perfect place for the Notorious One to talk smack to the Tribal Chief.

How would you book a feud between Roman Reigns and Conor McGregor? Let us know in the comments!

