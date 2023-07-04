What if Roman Reigns forms a new Bloodline? 4 NXT stars who would fit perfectly

The Bloodline has proven to be one of the strongest factions in WWE history under Roman Reigns' leadership. However, the group's recent implosion proves that even being blood-related will not always work out. Despite this, The Tribal Chief could always reform the faction with new faces.

For this list, we will look at four NXT stars who could join Roman Reigns to form another version of The Bloodline.

#4. Ava Raine has the closest ties with The Bloodline

Unlike the rest of the superstars on this list, Ava Raine is actually related to The Bloodline. She is part of the legendary Anoa'i family, with her father being none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Although the 21-year-old is not interested in Reign's faction and is focused on her stint with The Schism, a possible addition in the future would certainly be interesting. For now, the younger star may continue sharpening her skills on the developmental brand.

#3. Xyon Quinn and Roman Reigns are both from Samoan descent

Like The Bloodline's members, Xyon Quinn is also of Samoan descent, mixed with Irish. Before becoming a wrestler, Quinn played Rugby, which undoubtedly helped him get a contract in professional wrestling in 2018.

Although he signed in 2018, it was only in 2021 that he began appearing on NXT regularly. The star also performed on 205 Live. He was named as a free agent in this year's draft, and it looks like this could be a window for a possible alliance with Roman Reigns.

#2. Eddy Thorpe could connect with Roman Reigns through their culture

Despite only recently debuting on NXT, Eddy Thorpe is not new to the wrestling scene. Since 2018, he has wrestled in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he captured the Young Lion Cup (2019).

He signed with WWE earlier this year and just began appearing in the developmental brand, where he was even involved in an angle with Gable Steveson. Given his time in Japan, he doesn't need many adjustments for the sport. Interestingly, the 32-year-old's Native American culture is also something he could use to bond with Roman Reigns.

#1. Dijak could have a unique role in The Bloodline

Mith Gifs Wrestling @MithGifs Dijak sawing a kendo stick across Ilja Dragunov's sliced neck to display Ilja's blood to him is a decent summary of the vibes of this NXT match. Dijak sawing a kendo stick across Ilja Dragunov's sliced neck to display Ilja's blood to him is a decent summary of the vibes of this NXT match. https://t.co/J91LxMj4nL

Roman Reigns is open to adding non-Anoa'i family members and even non-Samoans into The Bloodline. It's visibly seen with Paul Heyman, and it happened with Sami Zayn too. Both stars proved their usefulness in the group, and it's something The Tribal Chief could utilize again.

Dijak is one of the well-known stars from NXT who returned to the brand. In 2020, he debuted on the main roster with Retribution under the ring name T-Bar. This version of him was not well-liked by fans, especially after his success on the developmental brand.

Under Triple H's regime, he returned to NXT last year in October and proved to everyone how dominant he could be. The Tribal Chief could use his skills and strength to ensure a win is always on his side.

