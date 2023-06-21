Did Brock Lesnar train the newest 23-year-old WWE star? Exploring The Beast's unknown mentorship

It's known that Brock Lesnar isn't usually seen much outside a WWE ring or hanging out with his fellow superstars. However, it looks like he made one exception for Gable Steveson. As it turns out, their similar background was enough to connect them.

For those wondering, Brock Lesnar has not exactly trained Gable Steveson in WWE. As revealed by Paul Heyman, he arranged for The Beast to spar with the young star for the NCAA at the University of Minnesota, the same college Lesnar went to.

"I had everything with Gable Steveson winning the Olympic gold medal. I arranged for Gable Steveson to train with Brock Lesnar at the University of Minnesota, which helped Gable Steveson win the NCAA Division 1 Heavyweight championship. Then he used my strategy to win the gold medal in the Olympics."

What is Gable Steveson doing now?

Gable Steveson only had a handful of appearances in the WWE

The 23-year-old signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2021. He first appeared at WrestleMania 38 after being introduced by Stephanie McMahon. He confronted Chad Gable on the second night of the event. Aside from that, he hasn't done much in the promotion until recently.

On NXT Gold Rush, Steveson appeared in a backstage segment with Eddy Thorpe. The NCAA wrestler offered to help the former to prepare for his match against Damon Kemp. Despite the appearance, it might take a while before Steveson makes his in-ring debut.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Gable remained active in amateur wrestling and was interested in returning. Noting that he still had one year of NCAA eligibility, Stevenson wants to be the first three-time heavyweight NCAA champion and gold medalist.

"He's got stuff he wants to do and now it's a question of WWE clearing him. Last year he wanted to come back to University of Minnesota, he's got one year of [NCAA] eligibility left because he wanted to be a three-time heavyweight champion because there's nobody ever in the United States that's a three-time heavyweight champion and a gold medalist, and he's already got his gold medal."

Gable Steveson to have a significant moment with Brock Lesnar in the future?

The Beast Incarnate is still with WWE, although now on a limited schedule and only wrestling on premium live events. Interestingly, his last-ever match may have to wait as Lesnar might be waiting for the 23-year-old star to make his debut.

According to a previous report by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the Stamford-based promotion began discussing a match between Brock Lesnar and Gable Steveson at WrestleMania in a "passing-of-the-torch" moment.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Do you want to see Brock Lesnar vs Gable Steveson? Do you want to see Brock Lesnar vs Gable Steveson? 👀 https://t.co/9NURRm3jEB

It remains to be seen if both men will ever share the WWE ring. For now, fans are just eager to see how the Olympic Gold Medalist will perform in the squared circle.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes