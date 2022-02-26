What is Roman Reigns' WrestleMania record?

Roman Reigns has dominated WrestleMania like few have before. In this generation, no superstar has gotten the spotlight at the Show of Shows like The Tribal Chief. With several main events under his belt and more to go, it doesn't look like Reigns is stopping anytime soon.

Roman Reigns' first two WrestleMania appearances were in 2013 and 2014, both of which saw him pick up victories with The Shield. However, by 2014, WWE was ready to let the three men move in different directions, with Reigns being the top priority.

So what is Roman Reigns' record at WrestleMania? As a singles star, Reigns' record is 4-2. However, including his matches with The Shield, his overall WrestleMania record is an impressive 6-2.

His latest WrestleMania victory came in 2021 when he defeated Edge and Daniel Bryan in the main event to retain the Universal Championship. Here is a breakdown of Reigns' WrestleMania record:

2013: Defeated Big Show, Randy Orton, and Sheamus at WrestleMania 29 with The Shield (1-0)

2014: Defeated Kane and The New Age Outlaws at WrestleMania 30 with The Shield (2-0)

2015: Lost to Seth Rollins in a WWE title match in the main event of WrestleMania 31 (also included Brock Lesnar) (2-1)

2016: Defeated Triple H to win the WWE World Title in the main event of WrestleMania 32 (3-1)

2017: Defeated The Undertaker in the main event of WrestleMania 33 (4-1)

2018: Lost to Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 34 (4-2)

2019: Defeated Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35 (5-2)

2021: Defeated Edge and Daniel Bryan in the main event of WrestleMania 37 (6-2)

Roman Reigns is set to headline WrestleMania for the sixth time in his career

Roman Reigns has truly become Mr. WrestleMania of this generation, picking up wins over the biggest names in professional wrestling. He is set to main event the Show of Shows for the sixth time in his career as he will face Brock Lesnar in a Champion vs Champion, winner takes all unification bout.

It has been dubbed as the biggest WrestleMania match of all time, with Paul Heyman stating that it's bigger than Hulk Hogan vs Andre The Giant or even 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin vs The Rock.

Given WWE's push of Reigns in the last eight years, it should be no surprise that he is still main eventing WrestleMania and could have more big matches in the future.

Can The Tribal Chief pick up a win to make his WrestleMania record 7-2? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments below.

Edited by Anirudh