What is Ronda Rousey's WWE salary? Find out which woman earns more than her

Money has never been an issue with Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman on the Planet is one of the highest-paid female stars in WWE. Ronda reportedly draws a higher salary than most of the roster in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

According to GiveMeSport, Ronda Rousey’s WWE salary is $1.5 million. She also rakes in an incredible $2.1 million in merchandise sales and bonuses, making her the second highest-paid female superstar in WWE behind Becky Lynch.

The Man’s current contract with WWE reportedly makes her $3.1 million. Only a few superstars, including Roman Reigns, are currently making more than her. The Tribal Chief reportedly has the most lucrative contract of them all.

Ronda Rousey’s first noteworthy appearance for WWE came at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, when she joined The Rock inside the ring against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. WWE reportedly wanted the angle to lead to a mixed tag team match between the two teams at WrestleMania 34, but Johnson's Hollywood commitments got in the way.

She signed with WWE in 2017 and made her in-ring debut in a mixed tag team match with Kurt Angle against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at WrestleMania 34.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were crowned the undisputed women’s tag team champions

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on the May 29, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. The duo challenged NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to a title unification match a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown.

The two teams squared off against each other in a winner takes all match on the June 23, 2023, episode of the blue brand. Both Fyre and Dawn tapped out to the Kirafuda clutch and the armbar, losing their NXT titles to Shayna and Ronda in the process.

The winners were confronted by Raquel Rodriguez and a returning Liv Morgan after their win to set up a potential match in the future.

