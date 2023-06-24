WWE made the same mistake with Liv Morgan that they did with former US Champion 16 years ago: Can she recover?

Liv Morgan was forced to relinquish the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship due to an injury. Michael Cole even said she’d miss a considerable amount of TV time. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion made a surprise return this week. Fans could wonder if the promotion miscalculated the timeframe for her return just like they did with a former champion 16 years ago.

The star in question is Mr. Kennedy. The former United States Champion was misdiagnosed with a triceps injury shortly after he had won the Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 23. Vince McMahon had him lose the briefcase to Edge and put him off the television, only for Kennedy to return a month later. Unfortunately, he never regained his momentum.

Liv Morgan, however, can still win the titles she and Raquel Rodriguez never lost. The duo confronted new undisputed tag team champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler after their big win on SmackDown this week. The confrontation could lead to a tag team title match between the two teams.

For those unaware, Liv and Raquel won the tag team titles from Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus on the April 10, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. Stratus turned heel on Lynch after the match. She also revealed that she was responsible for taking out Lita the following week on RAW. Becky and Trish will be in action next Saturday in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

What happened after Liv Morgan injured herself?

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions when the former suffered an injury during a match against Bayley and Dakota Kai. Coincidentally, Dakota also suffered an injury while trying to protect Liv in the same match.

Morgan’s injury forced Raquel Rodriguez to relinquish the women’s tag team titles. WWE held a fatal four-way tag team match to determine the new champions on the May 29, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler also won the match involving Raquel/Shotzi, Bayley/IYO SKY, and Sonya Deville/Chelsea. The Baddest Woman on the Planet had been pushing hard for a tag team program with Shayna during the weeks leading up to the match.

It remains to be seen if the new Undisputed Women’s Tag Team Champions will defend their titles against the reunited Raquel and Liv Morgan.

