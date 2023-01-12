What's covered in the WWE Saudi Arabia deal?

The wrestling world went into turmoil when it was reported that a WWE Saudi Arabia deal was struck amidst rumors of the company being on sale. Those reports have since been proven false, but this was not the only deal that the wrestling promotion made with the country.

In March 2018, it was announced that the Stamford-based promotion had signed a 10-year strategic partnership with the General Sports Authority. The deal entails WWE hosting Premium-Live-Events in Saudi Arabia.

The first-ever event that the wrestling company held for the country above was a house show in April 2014, and the first Premium-Live-Events under the partnership was the notable Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018. This was then followed by the annual Crown Jewel event in November of that same year, which usually occurs in October or November. In June 2019, the Super Showdown event was also added to the list of shows held in the country.

After the 2019 Crown Jewel event, which saw the first women's wrestling match of the event between Natalya and Lacey Evans, it was announced that the Stamford-based promotion expanded its partnership with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority until 2027. The WWE Saudi Arabia deal made in 2019 also entailed two "large-scale events" being held in the country each year.

The press release also added that the long-term is the wrestling promotion and GEA's commitment to bring sports entertainment and that the former supports Vision 2030.

From its initial partnership in 2018 to its expansion the following year, the deal faced criticism from fans, with some superstars not even appearing at events held in the country. It is believed that Saudi was using sports to cover up its human rights issues, especially of those part of the LGBTQ+ community and women.

WWE Saudi Arabia partnership received backlash from fans and caused problems for various superstars

For the first Crown Jewel event in 2018, it was believed that John Cena refused to participate due to the assassination of former Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Another top star who is known to not have appeared in major events held in Saudi Arabia is Sami Zayn. The SmackDown star opened up in the past about how, although he performed in the country a few years prior, the new deal has prevented him from wrestling there.

"I did a show a few years ago there. But with the new WWE partnership, I have not had a chance to perform. It’s a complicated thing, difficult to explain. But for the moment, I can not say much and that in favor of any side. Maybe it will change, but for now, no change. It’s a complicated answer and I do not know how to explain it."

The aftermath of Crown Jewel 2019 also saw over 100 superstars stranded after their flights were delayed. Many rumors have circulated about the cause, but the official reasoning behind it was due to mechanical issues.

From the looks of it, the WWE Saudi Arabia deal in the past has caused some major issues and backlash from fans. Still, it looks like their partnership won't end anytime soon.

