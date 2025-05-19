What's the latest update with Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya?

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, is making waves in the world of track and field sports. Just like her father, Mya Lesnar is also seemingly second to none when it comes to excelling on the field. The 23-year-old athlete is part of the track and field team for Colorado State University, and she has just captured her fourth straight Mountain West Conference shot put title.

She had an outstanding throw of 18.61 meters at the MWC's outdoor championships on Friday. Mya is currently a senior at Colorado State. Her college congratulated her by putting up a social media post.

As for her father Brock, The Beast Incarnate has been away from WWE for almost two years now. He last competed at SummerSlam in 2023 against Cody Rhodes. He lost the bout and was expected to return at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

However, former WWE employee Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis turned out to be a major hurdle in Lesnar's return. While initially Lesnar was not explicitly named in the complaint, and was only alluded to it, he was pulled out of all WWE future appearances to prevent fan backlash.

However, according to the latest amended complaints filed by Janel Grant's team, Lesnar has now been officially named in the complaint. Therefore, Lesnar's WWE return appears highly unlikely currently. Unless and until his name is cleared from the lawsuit, the company might not have plans for his return.

Bron Breakker supposedly replaced Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2024

When Brock Lesnar was suddenly pulled out of Royal Rumble 2024 after Janel Grant's lawsuit, someone had to fill in his shoes. The management decided to bet on former NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Dave Meltzer, in his Wrestling Observer Radio, reported that Breakker had replaced Lesnar at the premium live event, and he was booked exactly the same way Brock Lesnar was initially booked. Entering the match at No. 20, Breakker was eliminated by Dominik Mysterio, as had been initially planned to eliminate The Beast.

It was also said that after this match, the company had plans for a Dominik vs. Brock Lesnar feud before Brock's eventual match against Gunther. However, all plans regarding Lesnar had to be shelved once the controversy broke.

Bron Breakker, on the other hand, established his position in the main roster. His debut turned out to be a massive success, and The Badass is considered one of the breakout superstars of 2024, alongside Jacob Fatu.

Breakker is currently aligned with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW. The former Intercontinental Champion is expected to soar to great heights in the coming months in the company.

