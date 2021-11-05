What's next for Ember Moon?

When Ember Moon signed with WWE in 2015, it appeared she had the universe in her hands.

Moon, the pretty and powerful star from the Dallas area, was trained by Booker T and has long shown the same athleticism as her former mentor. She is a physical phenom who ascended quickly in the ranks of NXT, eventually becoming the brand's women's division champion.

Her matches with the likes of Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Kairi Sane were instant classics that led to her being called up to the main roster.

Ember Moon's original debut on Monday Night RAW drew an incredible reaction

When Moon finally made it to the main roster, the WWE Universe had high hopes for her. As an already proven commodity in the pro wrestling world, fans were curious about what she would bring to the table in the WWE women's division.

While many thought she would be an eventual world champion, she was never able to capture the big gold on either RAW or Smackdown. However, she did showcase her skills against some of the best female talent in the world.

And, she was never afraid to share her opinions either.

Unfortunately for Moon, her time on the main roster was beset by not only bad booking but also a bevy of injuries. She not only suffered from elbow problems but also a severely broken ankle that put her out of action for several months.

Perhaps it was her penchant for getting hurt that led to her WWE release. After all, the promotion has never been known to be patient with performers who continually cannot perform.

Moon was once considered one of the rising stars of the company, but setbacks eventually eclipsed her rise to the top. Which is a shame, as she was once considered one of the future stars of the women's evolution.

Whatever happens next for Moon is anyone's guess, but there's no doubting her talent. Wherever she shines next? There's no doubting that she will make a major impact... and possibly even be elite.

One thing is for sure: we have not seen the last of this talented performer, and there's no doubt that we will see the Moon rise again.

What do you think the future holds for Ember Moon? Where do you think she will end up next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

