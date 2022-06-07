What will be the next major feud for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

At WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns made history by defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, thus unifying it with the Universal title that he held. It was a symbolic victory, signaling the true start of The Roman Empire.

His WWE dominance is unmatched in modern times. Reigns has ruled over the promotion for the better part of two years and is on the best run of his career right now. Depending on how long he decides to continue wrestling? He could achieve accolades that no other superstar before or after him could attain.

The Head of the Table seems almost untouchable. Anytime you can claim that you won a years-long feud with Lesnar, you know that you're on the top of the mountain. Roman isn't just the Tribal Chief of The Bloodline; he's the number one man in all of sports entertainment right now.

Since WrestleMania, we've seen less of Reigns, and that's been by design. He's now in the process of winding things down and working a lighter schedule.

That's probably a good thing on two fronts. One, he's earned it. And secondly, it cuts down on the wear and tear on his body. As WWE's number one representative, there's nothing wrong with preserving him physically.

With his dominance of WWE, many fans and observers are wondering who will challenge Roman Reigns next

While it looks like Riddle could be Reigns' opponent at Money in the Bank on July 2nd, it's doubtful that The Big Dog will drop his championship there.

Riddle may have the skills and fan following to be a world champion someday, but it won't be anytime soon or at the expense of Roman Reigns. Whoever knocks him off the pedestal will have to be a much bigger name or imposing opponent.

Speaking of imposing, Bobby Lashley was mentioned as the man to possibly assume the throne when Reigns' kingdom is finally toppled.

That would make a lot of sense, considering The Almighty has the size, power, look and resume to be a credible conqueror. With the right storyline, Reigns vs. Lashley could be a huge money match.

The dark horse in this whole matter is Cody Rhodes, who is probably WWE's most popular fan favorite right now. However, his health is currently in question after he worked with a torn pectoral at Hell in a Cell. He may be out of action for a while, but no timetable has been set for his recovery.

Whoever steps up to engage in the next big feud with Roman Reigns must have a lot of the right factors. They must be someone the fans believe is credible enough to be the number one man. They must have enough charisma to convince the crowd that they have a chance.

Eventually, someone will take down Reigns. When and where is something that only time will be able to tell. But the 'who' will be up to the talent and the creative department. Whichever WWE Superstar steps up to the plate and shows he can go toe-to-toe and blow-for-blow with Roman? That's his next big money feud.

